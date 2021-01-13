ASUS just unveiled a coffee mug-size projector at CES 2021 - meet the ZenBeam Latte

ASUS has just launched the ZenBeam Latte, a portable projector that allows you to enjoy your favorite media on the go — provided that you don’t actually try to pour any hot liquid inside it.

First announced at CES 2021, ASUS’s newest portable projector packs quite an impressive set of features. The ZenBeam Latte will be priced at $399 and is purposely designed to help users enjoy the perks of a big screen without the hassle of a larger and clunkier device.

The release date of the ZenBeam Latte is currently planned for May 2021, although that has not been finalized yet.

Don’t be fooled by its miniature design: the ZenBeam Latte can project a 720p image from 40 to 120 inches diagonally, giving you flexibility in terms of where you can set it up.

The ZenBeam Latte features an LED rated at 300 lumens, which should last 10 times longer than a traditional lamp. You won’t need to wait for the lights to warm up like a typical projector either, saving you precious time that could be better spent consuming your favorite form of entertainment.

Users will be able to connect their devices to the ZenBeam Latte via HDMI or wirelessly, with connectivity enabled with iOS, Android and Windows 10. ASUS has also included support for Aptoide TV, which enables you to enjoy your favorite streaming apps.

(Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS’s mug-shaped projector will have a battery life of up to three hours, which should last you long enough to watch Avengers: Endgame (which says a lot). Alternatively, the device doubles as a standalone Bluetooth speaker; it can pump out a modest 10 watts of sound through its Harman Kardon speakers, and the Latte's battery will stream music for up to 12 hours.

Apart from resembling a coffee mug, The ZenBeam Latte features a fabric exterior, which enhances the sound, giving it a homey feel.

With a convenient portable design and a relatively affordable price, it could be just your cup of tea.