Nebula just launched a new outdoor 3,500-lumen projector — and it’s totally liquid cooled

Nebula is gearing up to launch one of the best projectors that leverages liquid cooling to beam cinematic-quality images on your patio, outside deck, or backyard.

Called the Nebula X1, this outdoor projector aims to be ultra-portable yet still give movie theater-grade performance. It's built on a triple-laser design and uses liquid cooling to diminish fan noise, one of the biggest problems with projectors.

Nebula says the X1 beams an image of up to 300 inches at 3,500 ANSI lumens, which is commendable if accurate. Most outdoor projectors are limited in brightness output, but this should make daytime viewing on the X1 more viable.

The Nebula X1 officially launches on May 21st with a starting price of $2,999 with additional accessories costing an extra $999.

World's first water-cooled projector

(Image credit: Nebula)

As the very first water-cooled projector on the market, Nebula's X1 is a novel idea that vies to be one of the best outdoor 4K projectors.

At 300 inches, the X1 produces a mammoth image that's larger than most competitors. Even the latest Hisense L9Q projector maxes out at just 250-inch and it's an Ultra Short Throw for your indoor home entertainment setup.

But what makes the X1 truly stand out is a series of extra add-ons that you can buy to add to it, including two microphones for karaoke nights and a set of 80W wireless speakers rated with eight hours of battery life to improve its audio performance.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you don't want to bring out a Blu-ray player to connect to one of the two available HDMI ports, the projector comes with Google TV built in. Just pair it to a hotspot and you've got a portable movie theater wherever you go.

Where most projectors fall flat is in noise levels. The AWOL LTV-3500 and Epson LS800 are major culprits here, but the X1 does away with this thanks to its internal liquid cooling. Nebula says this drops fan noise down to just 26dB, ensuring your outdoor movie nights aren't ruined by an overactive fan.

(Image credit: Nebula)

Premium pricing might be its downfall

(Image credit: Nebula)

So what's the catch? Starting at $2,999, the Nebula X1 is around $300 more expensive than the 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV. An additional add-on pack that includes the two satellite speakers and microphones is an extra $999, which doesn't make the Nebula X1 a value pick in the portable projector market.

That being said, you can pick up the full package on an early bird price of $3,298 between May 21 and June 20 on Nebula's website.

As far as portable projectors go, the X1 is shaping up to be one of the most expensive — but compared to outdoor TVs that easily sell for the same price, you're getting a heck of a lot more screen real estate with this projector.