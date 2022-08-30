The Apple Watch 8 price remains a major question as we start the countdown to the Apple Event on September 7. While we can't know for sure whether we'll see the Apple Watch Series 8 on stage, it seems likely it'll be part of the company's fall hardware announcements.

So, again, how much will the Apple Watch 8 cost? This is an important bit of information that will be shared at the conclusion of the anticipated Apple Watch 8 announcement. Barring any surprises, the Series 8 starting price will likely be $399 — the same it's been for the best smartwatch several years now.

We haven't heard any rumors suggesting the Appel Watch 8 price will be changed, meaning at least one aspect of the Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch 7 should be the same. The Apple Watch Series 7, which is available now, starts at $399.

For $399, you get the 41mm Apple Watch 7 with GPS. The price goes up to $429 for the 45mm Apple Watch 7. For cellular support, which is the option to add a phone line to your Apple Watch so you can stay connected without your iPhone, the price goes up to $499 and $529 respective to the two size options.

These prices apply to the Aluminum Apple Watch case material. The Stainless Steel watches start at $699 and the Titanium watches start at $799. Customizing the wearable with any of the best Apple Watch bands is an added premium, too.

This goes to say the Apple Watch 8 price will probably vary based on materials, connectivity options and sizes. And if you're hoping to spend less, you can always check out the best Apple Watch deals or see our guide on how to trade in your Apple Watch to put the value of your current towards a new one.

Apple Watch 8 Pro price

While $399 is the expected starting price for the Apple Watch 8, the rumored Apple Watch 8 Pro could see a significantly higher price tag. The Apple Watch 8 Pro is believed to offer a new Apple Watch experience, tailored for rugged activities or premium users, just as other Apple 'Pro' devices.

The tipped differences between the Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch 8 Pro include a larger display and longer battery life for the Pro model. These upgrades will come at a cost — Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the Apple Watch 8 Pro might cost as much $999. That's the same starting price as the iPhone 13 Pro (and possibly the iPhone 14 Pro, but it's rumored for a $100 price hike.)

Apple Watch SE 2 price

The Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch 8 Pro aren't the only two smartwatches we could see on September 7. Rumors say we're also getting the Apple Watch SE 2, a follow-up to the Apple Watch SE released in 2020. It seems to be an 'SE' year, as the iPhone SE 2022 came out in March.

When it comes to upgrades between the Apple Watch SE 2 vs. Apple Watch SE, we're hoping to see an always-on display, SpO2 sensor and newer processor. We're also hoping the starting price of $279 remains the same, though one rumor suggested it'll be raised to $299. For now, we'll stay optimistic that the Apple Watch SE 2 price will be $279, positioning it as the best Apple Watch for those on a budget.