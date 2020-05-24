Apple Memorial Day sales 2020: Save big on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and more

Apple Memorial Day sales are here, making it the perfect time to pick up that iPad, MacBook or set of AirPods you've been holding out for. We've been seeing big discounts at a variety of retailers on some of Apple's biggest products, including the mega popular 10.2-inch Apple iPad as well as the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro.

Apple doesn't seem to be holding its own shopping event for Memorial Day, but that hasn't stopped top stores such as Best Buy, Amazon and B&H Photo from offering some of the best Memorial Day sales on Apple tablets, headphones, smartphones and more.

Here are the best Apple Memorial Day sales available now. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it regularly with the very best savings we can find online.

Apple Memorial Day Sales - iPhone

iPhone SE: Was $399, now free @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile will give you up to $400 in bill credits when you buy an iPhone SE 2020 and trade-in an eligible device. (Older phones will net a $200 discount.) The deal is open to any T-Mobile or Sprint customer with a postpaid plan.View Deal

Apple Memorial Day Sales - Headphones

Powerbeats 3: was $199 now $89 @ Best Buy

With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Snag them now in this Memorial Day sale.View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Target

Target has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $139.99. That's $30 off and the best AirPods price you'll find right now. (Although keep in mind they were $10 cheaper last week). The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $227 @ Amazon

One of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $234.95. An in-cart discount drops them further to $227.99. That's one of the best prices we've seen on the AirPods Pro. View Deal

Apple Memorial Day Sales - iPads

10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi/32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

Apple's entry-level iPad just returned to its lowest price since Black Friday. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.View Deal

Apple Memorial Day Sales - MacBooks

Apple MacBook Air: Was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy

The new MacBook Air is now $50 off at Best Buy, getting you a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Apple's excellent new Magic Keyboard for a low price. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2017): Was $999 now $799

If you're willing to live with Apple's older MacBook Air, you can score it for a deep discount this weekend. This laptop pacs a Core i5 CPU and 128GB of storage, and also includes a free year of Apple TV Plus for your binge-watching needs.View Deal