Amazon Kindle Now Just $59 For Prime Day

Amazon's budget-level Kindle just got cheaper, placed on sale at a price we don't expect to last past Prime Day 2019. This $30 off deal is the biggest discount that the company's given this e-reader, which just came out this past April.

Amazon Kindle: was $89.99 now just $59.99 @ Amazon

Prime Day's knocking the slate down by $30 to its lowest price yet. The big improvement in this model is that it finally packs built-in lighting, so you're not at the whims of daylight or bedside lamps. Oh, and Amazon is sweetening the pot with a $5 eBook credit on top of its standard 3 months free Kindle Unlimited.View Deal

That's not the only Kindle deal we've got our eyes on. Amazon's also got savings of up to $50 on the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, with Prime Day pricing of $84.99.

That Paperwhite deal includes the $5 eBook credit and three months of free Kindle Unlimited that also come with the Kindle.