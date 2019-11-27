Act fast: The best portable smart speaker is $80 off for Black Friday

The JBL Link 20 is among the best smart speakers you can buy. It's battery-powered, meaning you can carry your smart assistant around with you. However, most portable smart speakers don't come cheap — especially ones that sound great.

That's why a Black Friday deal on the JBL Link 20 caught my eye. The powerful portable smart speaker usually costs $229.95 — B&H has it on sale for $149.95 right now.

To put this deal in perspective, portable smart speakers offerings from Sonos and Bose start at about $350. The JBL Link 20 might not be as booming as either the Sonos Move or Bose Portable Home Speaker. But it's an excellent, affordable alternative that makes Google Assistant a more mobile companion.

The JBL Link 20 is rugged and versatile. Plus is supports a number of the best Google Assistant skills. The speaker has built-in microphones that listen for your voice commands. You can ask it to control your smart home gadgets, give you a weather report, launch your playlists and more.

What's neat about the JBL Link 20 is that it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. When it's not helping you around the house, you can bring it to places like the beach and use it to play music from your phone.

If you're looking for an even cheaper portable smart speaker, the JBL Link 10 is also on sale at B&H for $129.95.

We're keeping an eye on Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals on speakers. It seems most of them have already started, though, so it might not pay to wait.