Act fast! Black Friday MacBook Pro deal slashes $300 off

Black Friday deals season is in full swing. This deal for the 13-inch mid-2020 MacBook Pro is attractive for its unusually deep discount of $300. This model uses an Intel CPU, and was a standing favorite for us at its release.

Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Pro (mid-2020) on sale for $999 at B+H Photo. That's a $300 off its own original price, and gets you a MacBook Pro for under a grand. The current MacBook Pro's starting price is $1,299. Sure, the newer models equipped with Apple's own M1 silicon inside are faster, but this still a great deal.

If you want to get a MacBook Pro for under $1,000, here's your chance. This Intel-based model from mid-2020 will serve capably. At $300 off, this model has an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch Retina display. Want more space? Save $350 off the more pricey version with a 512GB hard drive.

This model is among the last of the MacBooks released using Intel's platform. It has Intel's 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 4-Core (8th Gen) CPU, 8GB of RAM, and integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics. Rounding out the core specs are a 256GB SSD for storage and a lovely 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display. Like other models of this generation, it has the Touch Bar for easy shortcuts, a comfy Magic Keyboard, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

In our MacBook Pro 2020 review we noted the Magic Keyboard was stellar; we also wished it had more than just the two Thunderbolt ports. But if that's not an obstacle for you, this model packs plenty of punch for your creative needs.

Deals on Apple laptops this big are rare, which makes this deal one to snatch up. And if you want to browse through other discounts on Apple devices, make sure to check out our Apple Black Friday deals page for the latest updates.