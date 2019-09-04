Act Fast: AirPods Drop to Lowest Price of 2019

Although the AirPods 3 are expected to debut later this year, the current-gen AirPods remain among the best wireless headphones around. And for a limited time, you can get them on sale.

Currently, Walmart has the Apple AirPods 2 w/ Wireless Charging Case for $169. Normally, these earbuds are priced at $199, so that's $30 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this combo. It's also one of the best Apple deals we've seen all summer. (Amazon offers the AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case for the same price).

The new AirPods 2 feature Apple's H1 chip and offer longer talk time and hands-free Siri support. Instead of tapping your Siri requests onto the AirPods' stems, you simply say "Hey Siri," to launch Apple's digital assistant.

In our AirPods 2 review , we loved their lightweight, comfortable fit, faster Bluetooth connectivity to iOS devices, and hands-free Siri support. Although there’s no equalizer, we rated them 4 out of 5 stars for overall performance.

In real-world testing, connecting the AirPods to an iPhone XS Max was ridiculously fast. It only took the new AirPods 3.2 seconds to connect to the smartphone while the older pair took 5.1 seconds. If you want to use the AirPods 2 with an Android phone, you’ll have to press the round button located on the back of the case. We successfully paired them with a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 within 3.1 seconds whereas the older pair connected in 4.9 seconds.

In terms of sound, the AirPods 2 delivered good audio quality, with a solid soundstage and clean vocals. However, the bass was a little cold and boomy at times. When we listened to Lizzo's "Tempo" on the AirPods 2 and the deep bass was always at the cusp of overtaking the rest of the track.

Battery-wise, Apple claims the AirPods 2 offer double the talk time of their predecessors. We got 4 hours and 49 minutes out of the AirPods after watching four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streaming YouTube videos, listening to Solange’s latest album, and talking on the phone for 30 minutes.

In a nutshell, the AirPods 2 are a must-have accessory for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook owners, especially now that they're on sale. Don't care for the wireless case? The regular AirPods are also on sale for $144.95 ($14 off).