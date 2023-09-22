7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Sept. 22-24)

The fall TV season is officially underway, bringing a swath of new TV shows and movies this weekend. Fresh series are dropping faster than the autumn leaves on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services.

This weekend’s lineup is led by The Continental, a TV spinoff of the John Wick movies. The gritty, action-packed prequel explores how hotel manager Winston Scott came to be in his position.

Several fan-favorite series make their returns, including Sex Education season 4, American Horror Story season 12 and Love Is Blind season 5.

On the movie side, the lucha libre biopic Cassandro enters the ring and Spy Kids: Armageddon reboots the family-friendly action franchise.

Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Peacock)

While fans of the John Wick movie franchise wait to learn the fate of the deadly assassin, they can travel back in time to 1970s New York and enter the titular boarding house where hitmen congregate. This spinoff tells the origin story of Winston Scott, the suave and sage hotel manager played by Ian McShane in the films.

Colin Woodell portrays the younger Winston, who arrives in the city bent on vengeance for his brother Frankie (Ben Robson). His mission puts him up against the hotel’s sadistic owner, Cormac O’Connor (Mel Gibson), whose connections in the criminal underworld could prove insurmountable.

Streaming now on Peacock

Sex Education season 4 (Netflix)

Time to graduate from Sex Education. When the fourth and final season of the British teen comedy kicks off, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) are starting their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. It’s a far different world than Moordale Secondary, and while Eric simply wants to avoid being labeled a loser again, Otis is nervous about establishing his new clinic.

Meanwhile, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is enjoying American life at Wallace University as she studies under author Thomas Molloy, played by Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek. This is a time of exploration and understanding for all of the teens, as they embark on adulthood.

Streaming now on Netflix

American Horror Story season 12 (FX/Hulu)

Let’s just get this out of the way from the jump: Yes, Kim Kardashian is part of the cast this season. Yes, she's acting and playing a character that’s not a version of herself. Whenever one of Ryan Murphy’s shows starts to feel a bit tired, the creator likes to throw a curveball.

Of course, Kardashian isn’t the lead of this installment, subtitled “Delicate” and based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition. Emma Roberts returns to the fold as actress Anna Victoria Alcott, who’s struggling with fertility issues. She becomes convinced that something sinister is at work preventing her pursuit of motherhood.

Streaming now via Hulu

Episodes air Wednesdays on FX (via Sling or Fubo )

Love Is Blind season 5 (Netflix)

Is love truly blind? Seems to be! So far, Netflix's dating reality show has a better track record than that other rose-filled dating franchise. But those feel-good love stories are just a bonus because let’s face it: We’re all here for the messy drama.

The show’s format remains the same: Single men and women date each other, sight unseen, in connected pods. They only meet if they get engaged. This time around, the singles come from Houston, so we're sure to get some Southern charm mixed with "bless your heart" betrayals.

Streaming now on Netflix

Still Up (Apple TV Plus)

Apple has a penchant for importing great TV shows from across the pond (see: Trying, Bad Sisters). The latest is a romantic comedy built on the theme of insomnia. Free-spirited illustrator Lisa (Antonia Thomas) and socially-anxious journalist Danny (Craig Roberts) are best friends who talk all night because they can’t fall asleep.

They banter about everything and nothing, sharing both mundane details and their most tightly-held secrets. Of course, they have feelings for each other — but that’s the one thing they don’t talk about. As the nights pass, Lisa and Danny will have to decide if their bond is as strong in the daylight.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Movie Premieres

Cassandro (Prime Video)

Lucha libre is one of Mexico’s most popular sports and cultural exports. The colorful costumes, flamboyant showmanship and larger-than-life storylines have captivated audiences for decades. This biopic is based on the true story of Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal), a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso who rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life.

Watch on Prime Video starting Sept. 22

Spy Kids: Armageddon (Netflix)

Robert Rodriguez reboots his beloved family film franchise with a new generation of young heroes who are taking the spy game to the next level. Nora Tango-Torrez (Gina Rodriguez) and Terrence Tango-Torrez (Zachary Levi) are the world's greatest secret agents — and are married to each other. Their two kids, Patty (Everly Carganilla) and Tony (Connor Esterson) join the family biz to fix what they broke when they unwittingly helped game developer Ray Kingston (Billy Magnussen) unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 22