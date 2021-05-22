5 best Apple deals you can get ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is still a little ways off, but Apple Memorial Day sales are already here. Retailers are already competing to offer the biggest discounts on a range of best-selling Apple products including the iPhone 12, iPad Air, and MacBook Pro.

These are some of the best Apple deals we’ve seen so far this year and include some of our favorite devices by the tech giant. While you might assume it’s best to hold off for now in the hopes of a deeper discount as we rapidly approach Memorial Day, Apple offers typically don’t stick around for long so take advantage of these savings while you still can.

Best Apple deals ahead of Memorial Day

iPhone 12 Pro (256GB): 50% off w/ installment plan @ AT&T

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

10.9" iPad Air (2020/256GB): was $749 now $669 @ Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

