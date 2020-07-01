4th of July sale: Apple Watch 3 deal is lowest price ever

One of the best 4th of July sales is already here. Amazon is offering one of the best Apple Watch deals of the year, but it probably won’t last long.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $169. That's $30 off and the best Apple Watch deal we've seen. If you want a cheap smartwatch — this is the deal you want. Given how rare Apple Watch 3 deals are, this is likely to be the lowest price we see till Amazon Prime Day.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is a great smartwatch for those looking to get fit. It offers heart rate monitoring, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under Apple’s price and the best Apple Watch deal we've seen.View Deal

The Apple Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches around. It's also super affordable when compared to Apple's current-gen smartwatch, which starts at $399. In our Apple Watch 3 review, we really liked the watch's fitness tracking features, its design, and its speedy performance.

The Apple Watch 3 sports a water-resistant/swim-proof design and built-in GPS, which means in can accurately track your pace and distance when you run outdoors. Only the 38mm model is on sale, but at this price we're not one to complain.