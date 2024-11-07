Best Buy's official Black Friday sale is live: 25 expert-vetted deals I'd shop now

With Black Friday just a few weeks away, it's no surprise that Best Buy is already stepping up to the plate with impressive savings. In fact, this morning a new batch of Best Buy Black Friday deals just went live (with another wave expected on November 8th).

Best Buy is boasting record-low prices on top brands like Apple, Ninja, Samsung, iRobot and more that you won't want to miss. One of my personal favorite sales happening now is on Beats headphones, which feature savings up to $180. If you're in the market for a new touch-screen laptop, you can snag $600 off the HP Spectre 2-in-1.

In addition to the epic sales currently taking place, you can also expect impressive new doorbuster deals each Friday leading up to Best Buy's main event, which takes place November 21. Meanwhile, its Cyber Monday sale will begin on December 1.

Black Friday will be here before we know it — but in the meantime, we recommend doing some early bird shopping at Best Buy and saving big ahead of the holidays. Be sure to bookmark this page because we will be updating it with new deals all the way through Black Friday.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Meta Quest 3 512GB: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy

The arrival of the Meta Quest 3s means a change in capacity for the Meta Quest 3. The 128GB of storage in the base model gives way for 512GB, essentially saving you $150 over what Meta used to charge for that capacity. Otherwise, the Meta Quest 3 is unchanged from before, offering a superior 4K+ Infinite Display to the lower-cost Qeust 3s headset. Order from Best Buy and you can get the Batman: Arkham Shadows game and a three-month trial of Meta Quest Plus bundled with your VR headset.

HP Spectre 2-in-1: was $2,199 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

Get $600 off this laptop offering a 2.8K resolution on a thin touchscreen laptop. With staggering specs to back it up, there's nothing quite like this HP Spectre. It has a huge 2TB SSD for storage, as well as 32GB of memory and a Core Ultra 7 under the hood.

TVs

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.

Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $459 @ Best Buy

Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune. This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $649 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Hisense 100" U76N ULED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

Laptops

Asus Zenbook S 14: was $949 now $749 @ Best Buy

In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous 3K OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 2 series chipset, 16GB of super fast DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system with over 13 hours of battery life on one charge.

HP 14" Envy 2-in-1 Laptop: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

This Windows 2-in-1 is undergoing a sweet discount. The flexible laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display. As for the internals, it features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,349 now $849 @ Best Buy

At $849, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

This upgraded MacBook Pro configuration sports Apple's blazing M3 Pro chipset. It also comes in an optional Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM (M3 Pro Max). The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Headphones

JVC In-Ear True Wireless earbuds: was $69 now $59 @ Best Buy

These little buds are a comfy option from JVC, and they feature Bluetooth 5.3 and noise canceling. There are touch controls on board as well — all for under $100.

JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

With $30 in savings, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $159 @ Best Buy

Right now, the Samsung Pro earbuds are being discounted at Best Buy. Even at the full price they hold their own against the best ANC buds with high quality audio and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking, so they're a bargain at this heavily discounted price. Comfort levels are high and battery life runs to 5 hours before needing a recharge, and the case holds around 29 hours.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Sennheiser Accentum: was $199 now $185 @ Best Buy

These are our pick for the best value in our best noise-canceling headphones guide, and there’s good reason. They sound excellent, block loads of noise, and do it all for less than $200. This deal might not chop a massive amount of the price, but they should be on your radar for Black Friday as it comes up.

Home

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.

Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster: was $289 now $159 @ Best Buy

This 11-in-1 toaster oven can make any type of meal your family desires. It can air fry, griddle, roast, bake, broil, and even toast your food. Its XL capacity means it can fit up to 6 chicken breasts simultaneously, yet it was made so you can flip it up when not in use.

BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam: was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy

If you hope to get your home and furniture in pristine shape before the holidays, you'll want to get your hands on this appliance. The Little Green HydroSteam machine combines steam, powerful suction and OXY formula to remove ground-in stains and tough, stuck-on messes from carpets, upholstery and other surfaces. It offers three cleaning modes — SteamWash for tough, oily messes; Steam for refreshing upholstery and cleaning tile grout; and Wash for enzyme-based stains like pet accidents.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to complement your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. Its mapping is accurate, and you can request that specific rooms be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, we said this is "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."