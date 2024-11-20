Live
Best Buy’s Black Friday sale is officially live — 27 deals on TVs, laptops and appliances I’d recommend to friends and family
Shop top Black Friday tech sales from Apple, Sony, TCL and more
Although Black Friday isn't technically until November 29, leave it to Best Buy to strike while the iron is hot. Today, Best Buy is kicking off its official Black Friday sale — a week long savings event featuring some of the hottest tech deals on the market at record-low prices.
The retail giant is now offering a fresh lineup of sales from popular brands like Apple, Ninja, Samsung, iRobot and more. One of my personal favorite sales happening now is on Samsung's 65” The Frame TV, which boasts a $700 discount. If you're looking to stock up on smart home devices, brands like Blink, Ring and Eero are now offering up to 50% off.
And it's not just tech items that are on sale. Best Buy also has Lego sets on sale from $6, kitchen appliances from $19, and grooming/personal care items on sale from $11. It's one of the biggest Black Friday sales we've seen from Best Buy in recent years.
Many of the deals and doorbusters will only be available to My Best Buy members, so be sure to join today for just $49/year. New deals will be rolling out all week long, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often. We will be updating it with new deals up until Black Friday! For more discounts, check out our Black Friday deals live blog happening right now. Plus, take a look at our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes.
Best Buy's Black Friday sale is live and I'm here to help you find the best deals on the items that are worth buying. Whether you're shopping for new headphones or a new Mac, on this live blog I'm handpicking the best deals on hot ticket items that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'll also highlight the best discounts on toys, kitchen appliances, and everything in between.
Editor's Choice
Beats headphone sale: save up to $180 @ Best Buy
Don't miss out on this epic Beats headphone and earbud sale at Best Buy. Right now, you can snag the Beats Studio Pro for just $249 (originally $349). You can also get the Beats Powerbeats Pro for $159. Be sure to check out all the deals!
The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.
This excellent budget scooter is even cheaper right now. In our Hiboy S2 review, we noted that this is a very capable model for those who want something light and cheap, and don't have many hills to climb. It has a 350W motor and a max range of 22 miles. Like many other scooters, you can also customize it using an app.
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. It really shines when paired with an Xbox Game Pass subscription giving you access to hundreds of top games at once. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.
The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that gets you access to the best games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin and more. This model has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, giving it much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display. It even comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best Android phones by far, offering an excellent camera system, helpful AI features, and a long lasting battery. We gave it 4.5/5 stars in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review. Plus, you get 7 years of software updates. Get it now for $300 off.
Save $500! The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 16 — sporting a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 mini LED touch display, an efficient Intel Core 7 processor, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $500 saving all the more worthwhile for this laptop that doubles as a tablet!
Save $700! Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.
TVs
The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.
Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune. This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
The TCL Q7 is an awesome mid-range QLED TV that uses full array local dimming for good contrast and quantum dots for superior color vibrancy. For sports fans, it comes with a 120Hz native refresh rate and the powerful AiPQ Gen 3 Engine for better upscaling and motion interpolation. There's also Google TV built-in for Chromecast support, which allows you to send videos from your phone to the screen when connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
55" for $449 ($150 off)
75" for $799 ($300 off)
85" for $1,399 ($100 off)
The Sony Bravia XR A80L uses three different technologies that give it a slight edge in the OLED arms race: Sony's Cognitive Processor XR (for better matching colors and contrasts), XR Triluminos Pro (for nailing the richness of HDR), and XR Clear Image (for reducing noise). In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review, we called it a marvel that delivers solid picture quality, sound quality, and usability. It supports HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and it has four HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1).
At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.
Laptops
Save big on Dell’s new Inspiron 16, decked out with an efficient Intel Core 7 150U processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch, non-touch display with crisp 2.5K (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. With Windows 11 Pro, it’d make an excellent work laptop.
The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $249 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should easily handle everyday browsing and streaming.
This Windows 2-in-1 is undergoing a sweet discount. The flexible laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display. As for the internals, it features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
At $799, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal available! This 15-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Headphones
With $50 in savings, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.
If you're looking for some great-value headphones, then the Sennheiser Accentum should be right at the top of your list. They're based on Sennheiser's more expensive noise cancelers, the Momentum 4, and feature similar sound, excellent noise canceling and an incredible battery life of 60 hours.
Equipped with Dolby Atmos, spatial audio support with head tracking, seamless Bluetooth multipoint with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, the Jabra Elite 10 deliver some of the best sound we’ve heard from a pair of wireless earbuds as well as powerful ANC. They’re also IP57 rated for dust and water resistance and last for up to 36 hours of battery life.
If you want to block out absolutely everything, then the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are the buds for you. The ANC is incredibly impressive, and thanks to their snug fit, their passive isolation is good too. Add in some great sound and good touch controls and you've got the recipe for the best noise canceling earbuds.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 is one of the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy for the money. You get great sound quality, strong noise cancellation and responsive smart controls plus 30 hours of battery life. The Sony WH-1000XM5 are newer but you can't beat this deal.
Appliances
Appliance sale: deals from $99 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $99. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
This mesh Wi-Fi system supports Wi-Fi 6 so that each eero unit automatically divides bandwidth loads to maximize speeds and prevent clogs. We love how the unit is small and unobtrusive while still covering up to 4,500 square feet, and the easy setup process and app makes it a great choice for networking newbies.
This KitchenAid 5.5 Quart stand mixer has a massive reduction of $170, and is probably the lowest price we’ve seen so far. With its 3-point locking bowl lift feature, it’s super sturdy to tackle heavier quantities, and makes it easier to add ingredients. It comes with 11 speeds including a ½ speed for high to low control. With an impressive saving, this deal won’t last long — so hurry!
This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to complement your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. Its mapping is accurate, and you can request that specific rooms be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, we said this is "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."