Best Buy’s Black Friday sale is officially live — 27 deals on TVs, laptops and appliances I’d recommend to friends and family

Although Black Friday isn't technically until November 29, leave it to Best Buy to strike while the iron is hot. Today, Best Buy is kicking off its official Black Friday sale — a week long savings event featuring some of the hottest tech deals on the market at record-low prices.

The retail giant is now offering a fresh lineup of sales from popular brands like Apple, Ninja, Samsung, iRobot and more. One of my personal favorite sales happening now is on Samsung's 65” The Frame TV, which boasts a $700 discount. If you're looking to stock up on smart home devices, brands like Blink, Ring and Eero are now offering up to 50% off.

And it's not just tech items that are on sale. Best Buy also has Lego sets on sale from $6, kitchen appliances from $19, and grooming/personal care items on sale from $11. It's one of the biggest Black Friday sales we've seen from Best Buy in recent years.

Many of the deals and doorbusters will only be available to My Best Buy members, so be sure to join today for just $49/year. New deals will be rolling out all week long, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often. We will be updating it with new deals up until Black Friday! For more discounts, check out our Black Friday deals live blog happening right now. Plus, take a look at our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes.

Olivia Halevy Deals Writer Best Buy's Black Friday sale is live and I'm here to help you find the best deals on the items that are worth buying. Whether you're shopping for new headphones or a new Mac, on this live blog I'm handpicking the best deals on hot ticket items that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'll also highlight the best discounts on toys, kitchen appliances, and everything in between.

Editor's Choice

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 at Best Buy The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. It really shines when paired with an Xbox Game Pass subscription giving you access to hundreds of top games at once. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $649 now $499 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that gets you access to the best games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin and more. This model has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, giving it much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display. It even comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Dell Inspiron 16” 2-in-1 Mini-LED Touch Laptop: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy Save $500! The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 16 — sporting a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 mini LED touch display, an efficient Intel Core 7 processor, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $500 saving all the more worthwhile for this laptop that doubles as a tablet!

Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,999 now $1,299 at Best Buy Save $700! Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

TVs

Hisense 100" U76N ULED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 at Best Buy At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

Laptops

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $249 at Best Buy The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $249 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should easily handle everyday browsing and streaming.

Headphones

JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds: was $99 now $49 at Best Buy With $50 in savings, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.

Sony WH1000XM4: was $349 now $229 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000XM4 is one of the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy for the money. You get great sound quality, strong noise cancellation and responsive smart controls plus 30 hours of battery life. The Sony WH-1000XM5 are newer but you can't beat this deal.

Appliances

Appliance sale: deals from $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $99. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

eero 6+ AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3-pack): was $299 now $194 at Best Buy This mesh Wi-Fi system supports Wi-Fi 6 so that each eero unit automatically divides bandwidth loads to maximize speeds and prevent clogs. We love how the unit is small and unobtrusive while still covering up to 4,500 square feet, and the easy setup process and app makes it a great choice for networking newbies.