Your Samsung Galaxy S22 just got a cool new gesture — here's how to use it

If you're confused about why you don't know how to use back tap on Samsung Galaxy phones, it's all good. It's not actually a standard feature, but it's one that's easy to download through a Samsung app and set up to your liking.

Back tap gestures have been around on other phones like the iPhone and also the Google Pixel for some time already, but Samsung's just got in on the action itself with the help of its Good Lock app. It works similarly to the one iOS offers, letting you set two different commands depending on whether you double or triple-tap the back of the best Samsung phones.

Follow our instructions below, and you'll soon have double-tap and triple-tap functions set up on your Galaxy in no time at all.

You need a Samsung phone running One UI 5, the company's version of Android 13. That's currently only available on all Galaxy S22 models, (such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra I used for the screenshots below).

It may also be available on the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy A53, A33 and A73 models depending on your location and/or mobile provider. Samsung should be rolling out One UI 5 to more phones in the coming months, so check back on this how-to if you can't enable back tap just yet.

You'll also need Good Lock, an app from the Galaxy Store. You may have this installed already but in case you don't, we'll start our steps with getting this app on your phone.

1. Install Good Lock from the Galaxy Store app. This is a Samsung-made app that features lots of optional software features you can enable and disable as separate modules. It's worth having a deeper look at it if you're interested in adding more to your Galaxy.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Open up Good Lock once it's installed, and select the Life Up header from the bottom. Then scroll down to find the RegiStar module, tap the download button on the right.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap the blue Install button to get it onto your phone. Give it a few seconds to download.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Now RegiStar's installed, open it up from the Good Lock screen where you found it. You'll see this menu, where you now need to press Back-Tap action.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Now it's time to set up the back tap! First, turn it on using the toggle at the top.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Next, tap Double Tap or Triple Tap to set up one of the pre-set commands.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Pick any of the commands on this list that you think might be useful. For example, I set double tap to open up the recent apps interface for easy switching between tasks.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

8. Before leaving this menu, decide whether or not you want to enable the Event detection notification.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This displays a small pop-up in the bottom center of your display (close-up below) when you use back-tap, which helps remind you the feature is active if you double or triple tap on accident and the phone starts doing something unexpected.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

9. Now you can try out the feature for yourself. As you can see in the GIF below, by double-tapping the back of the phone, I can open and close the recent apps screen without touching the screen. Of course, you may get a different effect depending on which function you selected in step 5.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

