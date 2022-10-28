How to show battery percentage on Android phones

Knowing how to show your phone's battery percentage on Android is extremely handy. Sure, you can get the gist of how long you have left with just the battery icon, but sometimes it can be difficult to tell whether the icon is showing, for example, 30% or 40%.

Even on the best phones, that can make a big difference. When we tested the battery life of the Google Pixel 7, it lasted 7 hours and 14 minutes, or 434 minutes. That means being off by 10% could mean a difference of nearly 45 minutes of usage, which is a lot. Knowing your exact battery amount can therefore help you plan when to charge your phone, so you never run out of power when you need it.

Thankfully, displaying battery percentage on Android phones is about as easy as it gets, and we're here to show you how. All you need to do is read on.

How to show battery percentage on Android

1. Open the Settings app and tap Battery.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap the Battery percentage toggle.

(Image credit: Future)

See, we told you it was easy. But it's alright, we don't judge. Everyone needs a helping hand with their tech from time to time, and we're here to provide that support, no matter how big or small the problem.