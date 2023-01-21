How to change your Netflix plan

You need to know how to change Netflix plan to watch the best Netflix shows in crisp UHD and across multiple devices. There are four different tiers of subscription: Basic with ads, which costs $7.99 a month, Basic which costs $9.99, Standard which is $15.49 and Premium which is $19.99.

Not only do these different plans offer a choice of picture quality, but they also affect how many devices can be connected to Netflix simultaneously. Our Netflix price guide has more info, but if you have a large family then the Premium plan might be the best option as it allows four separate devices to log in at once. Luckily, it’s easy to change Netflix plan once you know how, and we're here to show you.

Note: The Basic with ads tier of Netflix is missing some of the most popular shows like The Good Place and Formula 1: Drive to Survive as well many movies. Netflix claims this is the result of a rights issue and is working to address it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Netflix plans and pricing Netflix plan Price Picture quality Simultaneous streams Basic with Ads $6.99 per month 720p HD 1 Basic $9.99 per month 720p HD 1 Standard $15.49 per month Up to 1080p Up to 2 streams Premium $19.99 per month Up to 4K UHD Up to 4 streams

How to change Netflix Plan

Go to your Account settings Select Change Plan Select your preferred plan Select Continue and then Confirm

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Select the account profile icon in the top right corner of the home screen.

(Image credit: Future)

2. On the drop down menu select Account.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Under Plan Details select Change Plan.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Select the subscription plan you wish to switch to, then select confirm.

(Image credit: Future)

And there you go, now you can watch the best Netflix movies exactly how you want, grab the popcorn and get streaming. If you’ve got little ones, why not try one of the best Netflix Family movies , we love The Mitchells vs. The Machines.