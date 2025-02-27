Stubborn air fryer grease? Here's why it sticks and how to eliminate it

Air fryers have gained popularity in recent years as healthier alternatives to deep frying, but the downside is that they can still collect stubborn grease that's hard to get rid of. In this guide, we'll guide you through the steps of eliminating this tough grime.

Before we get into specific cleaning techniques, you should know why grease can be so stubborn for air fryers. The type of cooking and the conditions inside the appliance both contribute to this type of build-up. Combining high-temperature cooking and a confined space creates a perfect environment for oils to transform into grease.

When you prepare food in an air fryer, the fats and oils can splatter and coat the machine's interior surface and accessories. This stubborn grease consists mainly of fats that have been exposed to high temperatures, causing them to oxidize and polymerize over time. That's why you get a sticky residue that stubbornly clings to the air fryer.

What can I do to prevent stubborn grease from forming?

There are several ways to help stop the stubborn grease common in air fryers from forming in the first place.

You can use protective liners like parchment paper or silicone mats in the basket to catch grease and good remnants. You should also choose cooking oils with a high smoke point, like avocado, and, for particularly fatty foods, adding a little water can reduce smoke and grease.

You should also make sure to clean the vent and heating element regularly and only cook at the required heat rather than higher.

What makes stubborn grease so hard to get rid of?

First, when oils are heated, they undergo polymerization, transforming into a solid, sticky substance that sticks to surfaces. In air fryers, this process is accelerated, making grease harder to clean.

Heat and air also create complex compounds that form tough layers, which become harder to remove. Grease accumulates in various nooks and crannies in air fryer baskets and grates, maximizing the surface area.

Every time the air fryer is used, existing grease is also reheated, causing it to harden and penetrate deeper into the fryer's surface, making thorough cleaning more difficult.

Are there any mistakes I should avoid?

Don't use harsh chemicals or abrasive sponges. Instead, use mild dish soap and a soft cloth. Avoid overcrowding the basket, as this leads to uneven cooking and increased grease splatter.

Make sure all components are thoroughly dried before reassembling to avoid moisture issues. If you're using a dishwasher, only put dishwasher-safe parts on the top rack.

How to remove stubborn grease from your air fryer

What you'll need

Mild dish soap

Warm water

A non-abrasive sponge or soft-bristled brush

Microfiber cloth

Baking soda

White vinegar (optional for tough stains)

Soft-bristled toothbrush (for hard-to-reach areas)

1. Take the air fryer apart (Image: © Future / Millie Fender) Before you start, take out all removable parts, including the basket, tray, and pan, as these components tend to collect most of the rest and so should be cleaned separately.

2. Pre-soak everything (Image: © Future) Pre-soaking your basket (and any other removable parts) in warm, soapy water for 10 to 15 minutes will loosen any stuck-on food particles and grease, making the scrubbing process much more manageable.

3. Clean the basket and tray (Image: © Future) Use a non-abrasive sponge or a soft-bristled brush to scrub the basket and tray. For tough grease, you can mix baking soda and water, apply it to the greasiest areas, and let it sit for a few minutes before scrubbing. Natural abrasives like baking soda help remove food residue without damaging non-stick surfaces.

4. Get rid of stubborn grease (Image: © Future) If you're dealing with really stubborn grease, targeted methods may be needed. Spraying vinegar over your baking soda and water paste can enhance the cleaning effect due to its fizzy reaction. People also recommend using Dawn dish soap or Dawn Powerwash mixed with baking soda, vinegar, lemon juice, and hydrogen peroxide for better results. Then there's steam — add a cup of water to the air fryer basket and run it on high for a few minutes to help loosen the grease.

5. Rinse and dry (Image: © Shutterstock) Once you've removed the worst of the grime, rinse all the components under running water to get rid of any soap residue. Let everything air dry completely before reassembling. Make sure all parts are completely dry to avoid moisture-related problems like rust.

6. Clean the interior and heating element (Image: © Future) If you see any grease buildup around the heating element, use a soft brush or toothbrush to gently clean it. Avoid using abrasive materials, as they can damage the nonstick coating.

7. Clean the exterior and reassemble (Image: © Future / Millie Fender) Don't forget to wipe down the outside of your air fryer with a damp microfiber cloth to remove any splatters or spills. Pay special attention to the control panel and buttons to make sure nothing seeps in. And lastly, reassemble the air fryer according to the manufacturer's instructions after cleaning and drying all parts. Make sure everything's aligned and snugly fitted.

Now you've learned why air fryer grease sticks and how to get rid of it, why not explore some of our other articles? Take a look at how to clean an air fryer's heating element and 5 foods that always taste better in the air fryer. And if you're interested in how to restore your air fryer's non-stick coating, we've got you covered.