Hurry! Our favorite Shark vacuum just crashed to all-time low price for Prime Day

When it comes to housework, the best vacuum cleaner can make all the difference for a powerful pick-up to remove dirt, dust and grime from floors and surfaces.

And if you’re specifically on the hunt for a powerful, upright vacuum cleaner, the October Amazon Prime Day sale has plenty on offer — and it's the ideal time to grab a great deal.

Luckily, we’ve done all the hard work for you, and for a limited- time only, the Shark LA502 Rotator Upright Vacuum is on sale for just $199 from $349 . That’s an incredible 43% off and ties the lowest price ever.

Shark LA502 Rotator Upright Vacuum: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The Shark LA502 is a powerful, upright vacuum that can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. This is thanks to its DuoClean Powerfins, and self-cleaning brushroll which eliminates hair wrap. It’s also lightweight and has swivel steering, and a handy Lift-Away mechanism for ease of use. And if you have pets, this comes with powerful pet hair pickup attachments like the Upholstery Tool & Pet Power Brush, for a spotless home.

The Shark LA502 Rotator Upright is a powerful vacuum cleaner designed to handle all floor types and debris. As Homes editor, I’ve tested a few Shark upright vacuums in my time, and I have to say, this is one of my favorite cleaners.

Not only does it have excellent suction on both pile carpets and hard floors, but I like how versatile it was to convert from a standard upright vacuum into a handheld at just the click of a button. What’s more, if you have pets, the Shark Rotator is powerful enough to pick up piles of hair and keep those areas spotless. And if you’re an allergy sufferer, the bagless model also has a HEPA filter and an anti-allergy seal for keeping excess dust at bay. Its clever design, performance and convenience will make it a worthwhile investment.

So, if you’re looking for a good upright vacuum cleaner, this Shark LA502 Rotator Upright Vacuum deal is highly recommended. And at such a low price, it’s not likely to stick around either!

