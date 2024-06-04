Perk up! The Keurig K-Mini is 40% off on Amazon

Craving a cup of coffee but don't want to go through the trouble of making a whole pot? Coffee-lovers are in luck thanks to the Keurig K-Mini, a pod coffee machine that can serve a single cup of Joe at a time.

The best part? The Keurig K-Mini is on sale for $59 at Amazon. While it’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this machine, it’s still $40 off the normal price of $99. You can also choose from several different matte-finish color options, including dusty rose, evergreen, poppy red, studio gray and more.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Keurig K-Mini may not be at its lowest ever price, but this $40 saving is still pretty impressive. You can brew from 6oz to 12oz in this larger machine, with all the convenience of a massive K-Cup pod selection to choose from.

Price check: $89 @ Keurig.com

Convenience is at the core of this efficient and space-saving coffee machine. All you need to do is add fresh water, pick your favorite pod, press brew and voilà! You'll have a delicious, home-brewed cup of coffee in minutes. In our Keurig K-Mini review, it took us just under three minutes to be exact. If coffee isn't your thing, you can also enjoy a variety of tea and hot chocolate pods.

Heading out and need to bring your brew on the go? You'll be happy to learn that the machine accommodates travel mugs up to 7-inches tall. On top of that the K-Mini offers a sleek design that’s just 12.1-inches high and 4.5-inches wide. It has a single-cup reservoir and cord storage, so the machine won't take up too much room, making it ideal for apartments, college dorms, and other smaller spaces.

This deal will only be available for a limited time, so don't wait! Get 40% off the Keurig K-Mini on Amazon today.