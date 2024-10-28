Hurry! This Honeywell dehumidifier is $90 off right now ahead of Black Friday — and it can prevent mold in your home

Once the weather turns, I’m faced with an extra chore each morning. As soon as I get up, I’m confronted with condensation inside my windows and having to clean it up. The problem is heightened when I start to dry my clothes indoors. All that extra humidity has to go somewhere!

However, you don’t need to wait for Black Friday deals to pick up one of the best dehumidifiers to solve the problem and prevent the knock-on issue of mold invading your home and hindering your health.

Right now, Honeywell’s 50-pint Dehumidifier with Pump is just $299 at Amazon, saving you a massive 23% off its regular price.

Honeywell 50-pint Dehumidifier with Pump TPFIT50PWK: was $389 now $299 @ Amazon

This Honeywell dehumidifier provides long-lasting moisture control in your home, and is super energy efficient, having gained an Energy Star, 'Most Efficient' label. It comes complete with a 15-foot auto-drain pump, for easy drainage, and covers an area up to 4,000 sq ft. It also includes a laundry setting so you can dry your clothes indoors and remove moisture build up.





At Tom’s Guide, we highly rate Honeywell for reliability and performance. That is why two of the brand’s dehumidifiers are recommended in our best dehumidifiers buying guide, including the best dehumidifier overall. In fact, it’s almost identical to the Honeywell 50-pint dehumidifier that’s reduced right now, except this discounted dehumidifier also includes a 15-foot auto-drain pump, making it easier to empty into a sink.

The dehumidifier has a 15-pint tank and can remove up to 50 pints of water daily, making it ideal for challenging environments.

What’s more, it’s super energy efficient, so there’s no need to stress about your utility bills going through the roof when it’s switched on. It received a ‘Most Energy Efficient’ certification from Energy Star, meaning it removes moisture with less energy than regular Energy Star dehumidifiers.

It has a high capacity with a scope to work within a space of 4,000 sq ft, protecting walls and furniture in your home and reducing moisture in basements and crawl spaces. It also has a handy laundry mode, allowing you to dry damp clothes and remove unwanted odors.

Apart from all these features, it’s also compact, though at 40.5 pounds, it'll take a little muscle to move from room to room — but it does have a convenient handle.

Maintenance is also easy. You’ll receive an alert when the tank is full, and it also has anti-spill guards, a continuous drain tube, and washable dust filters to reduce dust in the air, which can be cleaned under a faucet.

We think it's a great buy that's worth snapping up at this discounted price.