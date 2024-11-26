Pair one of our favorite gaming chairs with one of our favorite standing desks for $179 off this Black Friday

If you're after a quality perch for your gaming setup, it's hard to beat Secretlab's Titan Evo. When we tested it, we were blown away by how comfortable the headrest was, and we found the overall build quality to be top-notch. Similarly, we lauded the Magnus Pro, one of Secretlab's best standing desks, for its sleek design, easy assembly, and clever magnetic organization accessories. Now, what if I told you you could save money if you bought them at the same time?

As a part of Secretlab's contribution to the mania of Black Friday sales coming out this week, the brand is offering a $179 discount on a bundle of these two exceptional bits of furniture. You'll have to hop on this deal quick, as we have no clue how long these models will stay discounted and in stock, but you can take it from us: we've tested both of these pieces thoroughly, and we'd buy them again in an instant.

SecretLab Titan Evo: was $549 now $519 at Secretlab This is one of the best gaming chairs available. Not only is it well-built and exceedingly comfortable, but it also comes in multiple sizes and materials that accommodate all buyers equally. In our Secretlab Titan Evo review, we lauded it for its comfortable headrest, even though it took some time to break it in.

To be clear, both the Magnus Pro and the Titan Evo are discounted on their own, but the total money saved increases when you put them together. On their own, they total up to $99 in savings, but bundling them knocks off an extra 70 bones. To get this deal, all you have to do is navigate to the promotions page on Secretlab's site and hit the "Configure Now" button under the "Essential Chair and Desk Bundle"

To be clear, this isn't the biggest deal we've seen this Black Friday on home office equipment, but the combination of two Editor's Choice models is what really makes this deal shine. The Titan Evo is one of the best gaming chairs we've tested thanks to its sturdy build, and the Magnus Pro is similarly reliable. Both have a 5-year warranty in case you somehow manage to put a dent in either, and the Titan Evo especially gets more comfortable as you use it. In the case of the Magnus Pro, it'll grow into your gaming room setup naturally as you play around with all the included magnetic organizational bits.

As I said earlier, we have no idea how long this bundle deal is going to last, but we expect it and many other Black Friday deals to run through their stock with haste this week. As such, we definitely recommend biting the bullet if you've been holding off until the right time to upgrade your gaming experience.