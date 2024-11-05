Herman Miller's first true gaming chair blew us away — and it's 25% off right now

Herman Miller's chairs are some of the highest-quality chairs we regularly recommend, and that praise carries over to the brand's first dedicated gaming chair, the Vantum. While it still feels somewhat like an office chair, it has several features gamers will especially love, including a headrest, which is an uncommon sight on a Herman Miller model.

Unfortunately, these chairs tend to have a steep price that's seldom discounted. But that's not the case right now: you can score a 25% markdown on all of Herman Miller's gaming chairs, including the coveted Vantum. Better yet, this Black Friday deal includes all of the Vantum's vibrant color options. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's best Herman Miller promo codes).

Herman Miller Vantum: was $895 now $671 @ Herman Miller

Unlike other Herman Miller gaming chairs that are simply redesigns of existing models, the Vantum is purpose-built for gaming from the ground up. Made in collaboration with Logitech, this chair features a headrest and a backrest made of an airy elastomer-polyester fabric. In our Herman Miller Vantum hands-on, we said it's extremely comfortable to use while gaming and it also looks fantastic when placed next to your desk.

It's no surprise that we have plenty of good things to say about another Herman Miller chair. The brand's standards for build quality, adjustability, and innovation are practically unparalleled in the industry, and the only wish we've ever had has been for a lower cost. Luckily, the Vantum has a comparatively low price for the lineup, and that's even before any discounts. With a discount, this chair is firmly in the middle of the price range for office chairs, but it still features top-shelf quality.

So, what did Herman Miller do to make this a gaming chair first and an office chair second? First and foremost, they added a headrest, which can help you stay far more comfortable as you lean back in your seat. But even more importantly, Herman Miller engineered the rest of the chair to support you even in that reclined posture, allowing you to feel supported even when you're not sitting like a soldier at attention.

The Vantum also comes in a wide variety of poppy colors, which makes much more sense with a gaming setup than a neutral, professional office setup. Herman Miller recently released even more colors to make this one of the most aesthetically customizable chairs in its roundup. Those colors are all represented in the sale that's happening right now, so we recommend checking this deal out before you lose this chance to save big on your next comfiest gaming chair.