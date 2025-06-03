Massive Carhartt Father's Day sale live from $4 — here's 15 apparel deals I’d shop now
Gift Dad with some rugged apparel this Father's Day
Father's Day is June 15 — and if you're in need of the perfect gift for Dad, there's a massive Carhartt sale happening right now at Amazon. He is sure to love a rugged wardrobe refresh — and with deals starting from $4, you'll love the prices, too.
One of my favorite deals right now is this Carhartt Men's Polo on sale for $26. If Dad could use some new work pants, I'd opt for the Carhartt Ripstop Cargo Work Pant for just $48. And if you want to replace his old, beat up wallet, I recommend this rugged leather option for just $33.
Below I've rounded up all the best deals in the Carhartt Father's Day sale. Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so make sure to check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals.
Best Carhartt Deals
These midweight socks features a steel toe design and provide cushioning in all the right places. This 2-pack is available in Large or X-Large. It's sold via Amazon Haul.
Keep your feet comfortable no matter the conditions with this set of 6 Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and support your toe, heel and arch. They're also super breathable.
Made of full grain burnished bridle leather, this Carhartt is the perfect accessory for your wardrobe. It's available in limited sizes from 24 through 52. It's sold via Amazon Haul.
This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer.
This Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Cap has a mesh panel at the back, which is a boon when the weather gets hot. It provides extra ventilation to keep you from overheating. Plus, it has an adjustable strap at the back and a Carhartt logo at the front.
A basic shirt for everyday use, the Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit T-Shirt is made with fast-drying fabric to keep you dry during those hot summer days. It also has a UPF 25+ rating to block away the sun's rays.
If you plan to make the most of the great outdoors while avoiding sunburn, this tee is a great addition to your wardrobe. It has long sleeves for full coverage, is lightweight to stop you from overheating, and wicks sweat. It also offers UPF 50+ UV protection.
This is a simple but reliable polo that'll become a staple in your wardrobe. It wicks sweat off your body and dries fast to keep you cool and comfortable, and is also treated to fight odors.
Need a new wallet? This Carhartt trifold wallet will keep essential cards and cash secure and organized. It's made of rugged leather with a sweat-resistant patch to keep it dry and reduce wear.
This 100% cotton shirt has buttons down the front, a button-down collar and button-up pockets, too. Reviewers on Amazon assure that this shirt is soft, durable and easy to move in.
Though they're designed as work wear, these Carhartt shorts are great for casual outings too. They're durable, stretchy and have a pocket to keep your phone secure while you're out and about.
For ultimate style and comfort, opt for the Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpants on sale from $38 at Amazon. They're made of thick, durable material to keep you cozy and have a relaxed fit.
This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain.
Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. The pants, that can also be considered scrubs, feature rugged ripstop fabric, triple-stitched outseams, tradesman cargo pocket and a soft interior.
Style meets warmth and comfort when it comes to this long sleeve shirt jacket featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside. The durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading to work or out to dinner.
