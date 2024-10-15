Don't wait for Black Friday — LG’s French Door Smart Refrigerator is $700 off right now at Best Buy

You don't have to wait for Black Friday deals to get a great discount on a sleek and smart new refrigerator. If you’re looking to buy a new refrigerator and favor a French-Door style, you can’t go far wrong with LG’s LRFLC2706S. Plus, it’s super-sized and is ideal for families as it has plenty of storage space to refrigerate and freeze food.

Right now LG’s French Door Smart Refrigerator LRFLC2706S is just $1,799 at Best Buy, saving you a huge $700. It would be a wise move to swipe up this deal before it’s gone.

LG LRFLC2706S Smart French Door Refrigerator: was $2,499 now $1,799 @ bestbuy.com

This stylish French Door Refrigerator has stainless steel finish and a counter-depth design to sit seamlessly in a kitchen. It comes with an internal water dispenser in the fridge and an ice maker in the freezer, keeping the external appearance sleek. The refrigerator has a spacious capacity of 17.8 cu ft and freezer drawer 8.7 cu. ft. Plus, it’s Energy Star certified.

This LG French door refrigerator is a popular appliance that offers the capacity you typically get with a standard depth but with a built-in look. It is perfect if you favor a seamless line in your kitchen with an appliance that sits flush with a countertop — it measures 70 ¼ (H) x 35 ¾ (W) x 31 ⅝ (D). Plus, with a water dispenser hidden inside, it keeps the exterior looking sleek.

The storage is exceptional and is praised by reviewers, with a refrigerator capacity of 17.8 cu ft and a lower freezer drawer capacity of 8.7 cu ft. The freezer section also has a convenient icemaker, so there’s always a supply for drinks on hand. And despite the refrigerator’s size, the doors are easy to open, with a smart pull handle that is simply lifted to effortlessly assess inside. Cleaning the exterior is also a breeze, as the stainless steel is fingerprint and smudge resistant.

LG Linear Cooling also keeps food fresh for longer. Blasts of air reach all areas of the refrigerator — including the door — to help maintain consistent temperatures throughout. And with a 3-layer Fresh Air Filter, your food is guaranteed to stay fresh.

Plus, the internal design will keep your food super organized. It includes two crisper drawers, four split shelves, a full-width glide n’ serve drawer, and six door bins, each holding two gallons, plus a freezer drawer.

You can also sync the appliance to LG’s ThinQ App for smart alerts about usage and maintenance to keep your appliance running smoothly. You can also get alerts about replacing the water temperature and if you accidentally left the door open.

Apart from the attractive design, we think this energy efficient refrigerator, which is Energy Star certified, offers great capacity and functionality for the price and is worth swiping up while it's on sale.