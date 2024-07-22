Massive MOD Bikes sale crashes electric bike prices up to $1,000 — 5 deals I'd buy right now

If you're thinking of heading out for a ride this summer, MOD Bike's massive sale brings the cost of high-quality electric bikes down by up to $1,000 right now, with discounts on cargo bikes, lightweight ebikes and all-terrain models.

For instance, the MOD Groove 1 is currently just $1,499, saving you 40% on this comfortable, everyday bike that can reach 28 mph, comes with hydraulic brakes and see you through a 45-mile trip.

Or if you're after a foldable companion for your daily commute, the MOD City+ 2 is down $400, and can also reach 28mph, last 45 miles and only takes 15 seconds to fold.

But there are plenty more discounts available right now if you're hoping to pick up one of the best electric bikes without breaking the bank. If a deal catches your eye, don't hang around, as the sale ends July 31st.

MOD Bikes summer sale deals

MOD Groove 1: was $2,499 now $1,499

This electric bike is primarily designed for leisurely rides, but can handle almost anything you throw at it. The battery lasts up to 45 miles; you can reach a top supported speed of 28mph; and the lightweight aluminum frame means that the bike weighs only 70.5 lbs.

MOD City+2: was $2,199 now $1,799

Folding electric bikes are ideal if you're tight on storage space at home or want a easy-carry option for your commute. Like the Groove 1, the City+2 can reach 28mph, lasts 45 miles and the throttle and pedal-assist bike comes with 3-inch wide tires to handle multiple terrains. Plus, it only takes 15 seconds to fold.

MOD Cargo: was $2,499 now $2,199

If you want to head to the store without stepping in the car, the MOD Cargo bike is designed with a snap-on rack so that you can load up with groceries or extra passengers. That's why it's equipped with a powerful motor, 90-mile battery range and dual-suspension system to make the ride smooth and comfortable for everyone.

MOD Black 3: was $3,499 now $2,999

If you don't need a foldable design but you're still after a commuting ebike, the Black 3 is a great option. The pedal-assisted support takes you up to 28mph, but the dual-battery design means you can ride up to 100 miles before a charge. And there's a snap-on rear rack if you need to take your belongings along for the ride.