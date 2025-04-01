Apple Home now supports select robot vacuums — here's the full list of compatible models

If you own one of the best robot vacuums, you’ll be glad to know that you can finally ask Siri to clean your kitchen or living room.

The latest release of Apple’s iOS 18.4 software means that Apple Home can now support Matter-compatible robot vacuums, allowing you to control it and set schedules right from there.

Additionally, if you have any Apple device you can ask Siri to start, stop, or schedule cleanings — so that you can fully enjoy hands-free cleaning, and put your feet up! These new Siri-enabled smarts will be available on the following robot vacs with support for the Matter protocol:

Roborock

Roborock announced that it will be receiving the Matter protocol firmware update, with a rollout between April 1-10th.

Essentially, owners of these Matter-compatible robot vacuums, including the latest Saros series by Roborock, will be given, "enhanced connectivity with platforms like Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and more, ensuring a smoother and more responsive smart home experience."

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

Roborock Saros Z70

Roborock Saros 10

Roborock Saros 10R

Roborock Qrevo Curv

Roborock Qrevo Edge

Roborock Qrevo Master

iRobot

Despite news landing a few weeks ago that iRobot may potentially close by the end of the year, the brand announced that the Roomba Combo 10 Max robot and Auto Wash Dock will be its first robot compatible with Apple Home.

This means that users can easily control the Matter-enabled 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop through Apple’s Home app on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, or Mac using the latest software.

Ecovacs

A few models from Ecovacs will also be rolling out the new Matter software updates. These include the Deebot X2, X2 Combo, T50, T50 Max, and X8.

Needless to say, this long-awaited rollout has been a long time coming. Apple had originally promised smart home compatibility by the end of 2024, however, it had taken longer than expected.

Now you'll finally be able to integrate your robot vac to your Apple Home ecosystem, and just leave it to Siri to ensure their floors stay clean and spotless.