Apple Home now supports select robot vacuums — here's the full list of compatible models

News
By published

"Siri, vacuum my house"

Roborock Qrevo Curv floor in living room
(Image credit: Roborock)

If you own one of the best robot vacuums, you’ll be glad to know that you can finally ask Siri to clean your kitchen or living room.

The latest release of Apple’s iOS 18.4 software means that Apple Home can now support Matter-compatible robot vacuums, allowing you to control it and set schedules right from there.

Additionally, if you have any Apple device you can ask Siri to start, stop, or schedule cleanings — so that you can fully enjoy hands-free cleaning, and put your feet up! These new Siri-enabled smarts will be available on the following robot vacs with support for the Matter protocol:

Roborock

Roborock Saros Z70 Robot Vacuum

(Image credit: Roborock)

Roborock announced that it will be receiving the Matter protocol firmware update, with a rollout between April 1-10th.

Essentially, owners of these Matter-compatible robot vacuums, including the latest Saros series by Roborock, will be given, "enhanced connectivity with platforms like Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and more, ensuring a smoother and more responsive smart home experience."

iRobot

iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max on hardwood floor

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Despite news landing a few weeks ago that iRobot may potentially close by the end of the year, the brand announced that the Roomba Combo 10 Max robot and Auto Wash Dock will be its first robot compatible with Apple Home.

This means that users can easily control the Matter-enabled 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop through Apple’s Home app on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, or Mac using the latest software.

Ecovacs

ECOVACS Max Pro Omni in the docking station

(Image credit: Ecovacs)

A few models from Ecovacs will also be rolling out the new Matter software updates. These include the Deebot X2, X2 Combo, T50, T50 Max, and X8.

Needless to say, this long-awaited rollout has been a long time coming. Apple had originally promised smart home compatibility by the end of 2024, however, it had taken longer than expected.

Now you'll finally be able to integrate your robot vac to your Apple Home ecosystem, and just leave it to Siri to ensure their floors stay clean and spotless.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Home News
TOPICS
Cynthia Lawrence
Cynthia Lawrence
Content Editor, Homes

As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features. 

Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.

With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about home
Vegetables to plant in April

7 vegetables to plant in April for a tasty summer harvest
Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator with Enhanced AI Vision

I didn't expect to like Samsung's new AI fridge that can suggest recipes, tell you the weather and stream your favorite playlists — but now I'm obsessed

A split image showing the Pokemon Red Game Boy cartridge and an iPhone with the Claude app visible on the screen

Claude AI has been continously playing Pokémon Red for over a month — it still can't beat it
See more latest
Most Popular
A split image showing the Pokemon Red Game Boy cartridge and an iPhone with the Claude app visible on the screen
Claude AI has been continously playing Pokémon Red for over a month — it still can't beat it
Gemini logo on smartphone
Google Gemini could soon help your kids with their homework — here’s what we know
A promotional shot of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923 season 2
'1923' season 2 set to end with movie-sized finale — but there's more "Yellowstone" spinoffs to come
Britt Lower as Helly in Severance
Netflix’s next Harlan Coben thriller series just added this ‘Severance’ star — here’s what we know
OpenAI logo
OpenAI is planning on launching its first open-weight model in years
César Troncoso and Ricardo Darín in &quot;The Eternaut&quot; coming soon to Netflix
Netflix’s new sci-fi thriller is giving ‘The Last of Us’ meets ‘Fallout’ vibes — here’s the new trailer
GPT-4o on a Phone
ChatGPT’s updated image generator is now free for all — but there’s a catch
google pixel 10 pro fold renders
Leaked Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders reveal a very familiar looking foldable
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart
Mama mia! Nintendo Switch 2 dev kit leak shows no sign of 4K output
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19 software support rumor spells the end for three different iPhones — here's the models that will (and won't) get the update