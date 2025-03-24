Roborock's new robot vacuum that comes with a robotic arm is now available to buy

The Roborock Saros Z70 is the much-hyped robot vacuum that comes with a robotic arm that will pick up small items around your home while it cleans. No surprise it's got so many people talking about it, especially when it looks like something out of Robot Wars, but promises to clean your house for you instead. We could be concerned by this new robot vacuum (what's next, legs?), but as one of the most popular machines at CES this year, we're actually just a little bit excited.

With such innovation though comes a hefty price tag of $1899, which is in fact a discount of the usual $2299 retail price. And, if that hasn't swayed your dreams of having a robot vacuum with an arm in your home, then you'll be pleased to hear you can currently pre-order it on Roborock.com. For limited pre-order stock, the company are also throwing in a second vacuum cleaner from their range for free. Though, at time of writing, three bundle options had already sold out.

Roborock Saros Z70 Robot Vacuum: was $2,299 now $1,899 at Roborock The Roborock Saros 720 Robot Vacuum comes with a OmniGrip mechanical arm that'll pick up small items that gets in its way, specifically discarded socks and shoes, and move them to a specified location. A genius innovation for the world of robot vacuums, but one that'll cost you $1899 to witness.

More about the Roborock Saros Z70

(Image credit: Roborock)

So, we've already established the robotic arm in the Roborock Saros Z70 isn't for robot vs. robot fights, but what is it for? Well, quite spectacularly, it means the robot vacuum will be able to pick up discarded socks and shoes and move them for you to a specified location. While coming across a small object would usually set your robot vacuum to move round it, this extra level of cleaning is a groundbreaking innovation that'll change the game for your cleaning routine.

(Image credit: Roborock)

The OmniGrip arm deploys from the middle of the vacuum, extends, and grips to tidy up on-the-go. It's also got five-axis rotation, meaning it can reach into even the trickiest of places. But, before it tidies up, it uses a smart StarSight detection system to clean up, pinpoint items, and then return after the clean to move them. And if you want to control the arm wirelessly, you absolutely can via the Roborock app.

Other features include the AdaptiLift Chassis, seen in the company's existing Qrevo Curv, that allows the vacuum to elevate by 10mm and move over higher thresholds between rooms. It can also mop, as well as vacuum, and when it's docked up, the robot gets a good clean-up, empty, and refill. And with 22000 Pa of suction power, it'll have a lot of dirt and debris onboard to get rid of.

Our first look

(Image credit: Roborock)

Our US Editor-in-Chief, Mike, got hands-on with the Roborock Saros Z70 at CES and gained a unique insight into what it has to offer. From witnessing the telescoping robotic arm and learning that it can pick up a maximum of 10.5 ounces (300 grams), to admiring its adept capabilities as a vacuum and mop. Mike watched as the Saros Z70 demonstrated its side brush to direct debris underneath the bot, its dual spinning mops, and its slimline look at just 3.1 inches tall.

There's also a camera onboard that utilizes the Video Call & Cruise function by letting your vacuum take photos of your pets when it comes across them while vacuuming. It also has its own voice assistant that'll take on commands via the app. This all led Mike to say: "Yes, I'm intrigued by its vacuuming and mopping capabilities, as well as its other smart function, but a robot vacuum that can clean up after you? That's the future."

All this and more is why we're incredibly excited to be testing the Roborock Saros Z70 in the weeks to come and see where it stands in the existing line up of the best robot vacuums. Though, we're expecting it to sell out fast, which is already visible with some of the bundles out of stock during preorder already.