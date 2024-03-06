13 best PS5 and PS4 games under $20 in new PlayStation Store sale

The latest PlayStation Store sale, dubbed the Mega March sale, has arrived and it’s offering a whole load of must-play PS5 and PS4 titles for less than $20. And these relatively cheap games aren’t small experiences either, we’re talking about massive blockbuster titles here.

There are more than 2,600 individual deals in the PS Store March sale with essential picks including the entire Batman Arkham Trilogy for just $8 , alongside the seriously spooky Resident Evil Village for $15 (or you can score the Resident Evil Triple Pack for $12 ). Plus, the excellent PSVR 2 game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 is half price and the weird but wonderful Death Stranding Director’s Cut is on sale for $19 (that’s $30 off).

It’s not just the PlayStation Store that is discounting the best PS5 games, there are also some worthwhile discounts at Amazon and Best Buy, so I’m rounding up my favorite deals at these retailers as well for those gamers who prefer a physical disc over a digital download.

Best PlayStation Store deals under $20

Best PS5 game deals right now

PS5 and PS4 games: deals from $2 @ PlayStation Store

The PlayStation Store Mega March sale has arrived and it's discounting more than 2,600 PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC expansions and in-game currencies. There's big savings on top games including The Last of Us Part 1, Street Fighter 6 and Gran Turismo 7. Plus, there's plenty of hidden gems available at seriously low prices. This is one of the biggest PlayStation sales before the summer.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: was $39 now $11 @ Amazon

The PS5's best answer to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Immortals Fenyx Rising drops you into a lush open-world that is dotted with hidden tombs and challenge dungeons to discover. It also packs a funny story steeped in Greek mythology and has so many doodads to collect that you'll probably be playing this one for weeks. This is a real steal at $11.

No Man's Sky: was $59 now $21 @ Amazon

Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than five years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an easy recommendation. Explore distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

Dead Space: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The planet-cracking ship USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies if you want to survive this nightmare ordeal.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $34 @ Best Buy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars game in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith Inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning action-adventure combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.