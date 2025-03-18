Nintendo Switch 2 rumor just tipped possible release date — and it's much sooner than we thought

We're only two weeks away from the big April 2 Nintendo Direct where the gaming giant is expected to reveal technical details about the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

As of this writing, Nintendo has yet to reveal an actual release date for the sequel console. We've seen rumors placing that potential window everywhere from April after the direct to June to all the way into the 2025 holiday season.

🎮🧩The more pieces we put together, the clearer the picture becomes; May 15th is shaping up to be the perfect launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2.And the best part? This isn’t just speculation. No ‘insider sources,’ no leaks; just logic, patterns, and solid research from the…March 13, 2025

The latest Switch 2 rumor places the date much closer. It was shared over on X by ThunderStash Gaming (via Nintendo Life) who speculates that we'll be able to get our hands on the Switch starting May 15.

It's more a theory than rumor that ThunderStash says is based on "logic, patterns, and solid research from the community." No leaks or insider knowledge here.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

ThunderStash points to three big clues that he claims suggest a May 15 release date.

First, several big launches are occurring around that time. Doom: The Dark Ages has a May 15 release date, and it's been suggested that it will be a launch title for the Switch 2. TS says Nintendo has a long history with Doom, which is true, but not necessarily an indicator.

The Nintendo Switch 2 experience event taking place at major cities through the US and other countries starts on April 4 and runs through May 11. It apparently resumes in Seoul, Korea on May 31, and ThunderStash believes that 20-day window is when Nintendo might launch the new console.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lastly, LEGO and Nintendo are partnering on a new, massive Mario Kart set that releases on May 15. In general, LEGO launches new sets at the start of the month or the weekend, buy May 15 is a mid-week drop.

That set will initially be exclusive to the LEGO.com store with other retailers getting it on July 1. Presumably this new set is a tie-in with Mario Kart 9, which should launch with the Switch 2.

Lastly, Nintendo is opening up a new flagship store in San Francisco on May 15. Combining that opening with a new console launch would make sense from a marketing sense.

He also points to other things going on around May 15 including the opening of Donkey Kong Country at the Universal Super Nintendo World park which opens over Memorial Day weekend.

His last bit of evidence is that apparently, a Vietnamese manufacturing facility shipped nearly 400,000 Switch 2 consoles to North America in January and that he believes its unlikely Nintendo wants to pay for those units just to sit in storage until June or later.

Switch 2 release outlook

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The logic is pretty sound. I don't believe the LEGO partnership as much, but I can see how you get there.

One point I would add is that Nintendo likes to release major titles in the spring. As an example, Mario Kart 8 launched in May 2014. The Switch version launched April 28, 2017, which is nearly a May launch.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the original Splatoon both saw May releases. Last year, the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door came out in mid-May. If it's not in time for the holidays, Nintendo likes Spring releases for major titles.

ThunderStash suggests that a light release schedule in May for Nintendo hints at a console launch, though that could easily be blamed on Nintendo winding things down or holding games back ahead of the Switch 2 drop.

As mentioned, it's all speculation, and the logic feels sound. It's a quick turnaround for Nintendo, but people have been waiting for this console for years and Nintendo has known it was coming officially for at least two.

At this point, neither a fast turnaround nor a longer wait would be surprising. In the meantime, check out our Switch 2 hub for all the latest info.