The 5 best fiberglass-free mattresses to buy in Black Friday sales

Fiberglass is a cheap and effective flame barrier used in many mattresses — but the flame-proof material is also potentially dangerous. If exposed to the synthetic material, you could suffer extreme skin irritation or even respiratory problems.

This exposure would only occur in the unlikely event that your mattress became torn or damaged, which is why it’s still used in many mattresses across the globe. However, it’s understandable that you would want to avoid this potentially hazardous material and choose a fiberglass-free mattress.

As a mattress writer, I often keep an eye out for mattress sales from sleep brands that pride themselves on being fiberglass-free — and I’ve rounded up some of the biggest Black Friday mattress deals that help you save big on the best mattresses made without fiberglass.

These mattresses all use safer alternatives to fiberglass as flame retardants, including natural materials such as organic wool and chemical free rayon. If you want to find out if your current bed is fiberglass-free, take a look at our guide on how to know if your mattress has fiberglass inside . If it does (and you can afford to), now could be the best time to go fiberglass-free with these top mattress deals. None of these mattresses contain fiberglass, and they're all discounted in the Black Friday sales. Let's take a closer look.

Saatva Classic mattress: from $1,095 $695 at Saatva with our exclusive link Buy it if: you want the best mattress on the market There is no fiberglass in any of Saatva's mattresses — instead the Classic contains natural thistle and organic New Zealand wool as flame retardants.This luxury innerspring hybrid tops our best mattress guide for its customizable features that cater to all kinds of sleepers. In our Saatva Classic review, our testers unanimously agreed that they would recommend this bed as they were impressed with its gentle bounce, edge support, and temperature regulation. Saatva also offers generous extras: 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and white glove delivery – a premium service which includes removal of your old mattress. In addition to these benefits, you can now save $300 on a $1,995 queen size – reducing the price to $1,695 – with Saatva’s Black Friday sale.

Helix Midnight Mattress: from $936 $702.20 at Helix Sleep Buy it if: you’re a side sleeper Ranked as our best mattress for side sleepers, this medium-feel bed uses yarn made from chemical-free Rayon fiber as a flame retardant. While its foam provides a comfort that our Helix Midnight mattress review describes as ‘dreamy’, the coils allow airflow and good temperature regulation for hot sleepers. Regular Helix mattress sales mean you’ll never have to pay full price for the Helix Midnight. A 25% off sale is currently in place, so you can save over $400 on a queen Midnight with code BF25. Plus, your order will come with free pillows, free shipping, a 10-15-warranty and 100-night trial. All mattresses from Helix are fiberglass-free, so if you’d like something a bit more luxurious, the Helix Midnight Luxe is also on sale for 25% off.

Birch Natural: from $1,498 $1,1124 at Birch Living Buy it if: you're looking for an organic bed that sleeps cool As befitting one of this year's best organic mattresses , Birch uses organic wool as a flame retardant in every mattress – and the award-winning Birch Natural Mattress is no exception. In our Birch Natural mattress review , we praised the bed’s excellent temperature regulation for hot sleepers and firm support for front and back sleepers. Our testers did note its weak motion isolation, so you should avoid it if you share a bed with a restless partner. While the mattress is often on sale at 20% off, Birch has now knocked off 25% for Black Friday, with a queen size down to $1,1592 (was $2,123). Tied-in with the price is a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and a 25-year warranty.

Bear Original Mattress: from $786 $511 at Bear Mattress Buy it if: you share a bed with a restless sleeper All beds by Bear Mattress are 100% fiberglass free (opting to use the eco-friendly rayon as a flame barrier instead), including their Bear Original mattress. The mattress’s all-foam construction, including gel-infused memory foam and high density support foam, creates a soft, contouring comfort that supports back, stomach, and side sleepers.In our Bear Original Mattress review , we were impressed with its excellent the motion isolation, making it ideal for couples who don’t want to be disturbed by their partner’s movements. While reviewers did find it sleeps quite warm, the price tag is decent and regular sales mean you rarely have to buy it at full MSRP. Right now, you can pick up a Queen for $649 (down from $998) thanks to their 35% off Black Friday sale. Along with this huge saving, the bed also comes with a 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns. Overall, this mattress deal is great value.

Avocado Green Mattress: from $1399 $1259.10 at Avocado Buy it if: You want an organic mattress As you would expect from one of America's leading organic mattress brands, fiberglass is not used in any of Avocado's certified organic mattresses.Our Avocado Green Mattress review praised its hypoallergenic, natural materials and temperature regulation, while its firmness impressed our heavyweight and back-sleeping reviewers. It also comes in medium and plush models, which are little more expensive than the standard firm model. This is a mid-range organic bed, and one of the luxury eco brand’s most popular and affordable mattresses. Right now, you can save 10% on any of its best-selling organic mattresses when you use the code HOLIDAY during checkout, bringing a queen size to $1799.10 (MSRP:$1999). Extras include free shipping, a 25-year warranty and a one-year sleep trial.

