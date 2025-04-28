Bissell just launched its latest cordless stick vacuum — and it's perfectly timed for pet-shedding season

Floor cleaning expert Bissell has just introduced two cordless stick vacuums designed for animal lovers, engineered to sweep up more pet hair in less time and without tangles.

The PowerClean FurFinder and PowerClean FurGuard have been launched in time for prime pet-shredding season, offering clever fur-finding technology with a self-cleaning brush roll.

Any pet owner will know the mess that pets cause when their fur starts to shed, and the PowerClean FurFinder is designed to bring those unwanted pet hairs to light, including the ones you can’t usually spot.

Turn on the lights

The vacuum’s headlights — a combination of warm lights on the bottom of the vacuum and cooler lights above — are engineered to seek out the hair, with Bissell claiming that the illuminating FurFinder lights detect eight times more hair than competitor vacuums.

The upholstery tool features the same light components, along with tough bristles and a silicon de-furring strip, to dig deeper and lift dirt and pet hair from upholstery. We’d certainly like to get our hands on one to test, as Bissell claims it will loosen and remove embedded pet hair twice as fast as another leading pet upholstery tool.

What do you get? Apart from two built-in crevice tools and a tangle-free brush roller that prevents hair from wrapping around the roller, you get a 200W motor and 40 minutes of run time on a full charge. Plus, the stick vacuum weighs a reasonable 9 lbs. It also features an HEPA Sealed Allergen System to ensure that the pet dander and allergens swept up don’t re-enter the atmosphere.

If you want all the features but with an extra boost in power and runtime, Bissell has also launched the PowerClean FurGuard. You get a 280W motor and an extra 10 minutes of clean-up time. But, expect to pay more for the power boost.

As you would expect from Bissell, both vacuums feature a self-standing design, allowing you to "park" your vacuum between clean-ups.