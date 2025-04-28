Netflix is about to lose this intense war movie with Brad Pitt — and it’ll stay with you for days

If you haven’t seen “Fury” yet, or if it’s been a while since you last watched, now is the time to catch it on Netflix U.S. before it leaves for good on May 1. That gives you just a few days to watch.

“Fury” is a must-see for anyone who loves a good (but harrowing) war movie. This one in particular focuses on the camaraderie, the struggle, and the toll war takes on the human soul. Whether it’s your first time or your fifth time watching, there’s always something new to appreciate in the performances from the star-studded cast.

While I’m sure many viewers will be rushing to catch the “Spider-Man” movies before they leave, I urge anyone to add “Fury” to their watchlist before it departs at the beginning of May.

So, for those who want a war movie that’s more than just firefights and explosions, here’s why you need to watch “Fury” on one of the best streaming services now.

What is ‘Fury’ about?

FURY - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Fury” is a World War II drama set in April 1945, following the final days of the European conflict. It centers around a seasoned American tank crew, led by Sergeant Don “Wardaddy” Collier (Brad Pitt), as they navigate the brutal realities of war.

This crew operates an M4 Sherman tank named Fury and is tasked with advancing deep into Nazi Germany. As they face increasingly difficult and dangerous missions, the soldiers bond through the horrors of battle, relying on their strength and unity to survive.

The team includes the hardened, battle-tested Trini “Gordo” Garcia (Michael Peña), the cynical and loyal Boyd “Bible” Swan (Shia LaBeouf), and the tough yet caring Grady “Coon-Ass” Travis (Jon Bernthal).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When their tank becomes isolated after a devastating encounter, the crew is forced to hold their ground against overwhelming enemy forces. Their situation becomes even more dire with the arrival of a young and inexperienced soldier, Norman Ellison (Logan Lerman).

Why you need to stream ‘Fury’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures / Maximum Film / Alamy)

I really wish I had the chance to see “Fury” on the big screen because war movies just hit differently in theaters. The booming sound design and the intense, visceral feel of the action make every moment feel so much more immediate and harrowing.

“Warfare” is the most recent war movie I’ve seen in theaters, and I was blown away by the quality of the sound and the way it sucked you into the experience. It proved how war dramas are meant to make a genuine impact.

“Fury” is definitely one of those movies that I would like to see return to theaters again, but even from the comfort of your couch, it still manages to be just as intense.

This is because “Fury” shows that there’s no clear divide between good and evil and no heroes in shining armor. The movie takes a giant leap forward in sophistication, stepping beyond the usual gritty war drama.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures / Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy)

With most war movies, it’s easy to expect plenty of explosive action sequences and a dramatic climax that will have you holding your breath. But in this case, “Fury” thrives in its storytelling, specifically within the middle act where the narrative takes surprising turns.

One of the central moments is when the crew is tasked with holding a strategically essential crossroads against overwhelming German forces. It’s not just about facing the enemy, but also confronting their vulnerabilities as they are pushed to the brink.

There's a surprising depth to the way the movie explores the psychological and emotional toll of war, and that’s where it really stands out. While “Fury” may not hit the same cinematic peaks as “Saving Private Ryan,” it’s intensely ferocious in its own right.

The performances in “Fury” are solid across the board, but Brad Pitt and Logan Lerman especially stand out as Don and Norman. These two characters are vastly different, with Don almost desensitized to the horrors of war and Norman being a young soldier who doesn’t want to kill. The contrast between them creates a powerful dynamic that drives much of the emotional weight of the movie.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures / Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy)

“Fury” focuses firmly on the horrors these soldiers face, and it doesn’t sugar-coat the brutality either, so expect to see gore and violence. This is a movie where war truly is hell, and there is no glorification or romanticized vision of heroism.

I must admit that “Fury” did include certain war movie clichés, particularly in its attempts to humanize the characters. This includes the battle-hardened leader, reluctant soldier, comedic mechanic, and rebellious soldier with crude humor. These are personalities we've encountered before in several other war movies.

Some moments felt a bit forced or overly melodramatic in their effort to develop the characters’ backstories. But if you can push these flaws aside, “Fury” is still very much a worthy experience.

If memorable war movies mean something to you, make sure “Fury” gets a spot in your collection. Remember, you have until May 1 to watch this excellent war drama on Netflix.

Have you already watched it, or do you want some more streaming recommendations? Here’s our guide to everything added to Netflix in April 2025.