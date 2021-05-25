How to install ExpressVPN on Fire Stick

The popular Amazon Fire Stick is fast becoming one of the world’s most widely used streaming devices. It enables you to watch thousands of movies and TV series via the internet, transforming any TV with a HDMI port into a powerful streaming device. And with the best VPN services, you can unlock content from across the globe.

If you decide to go down this path, it’s worth considering using a Fire Stick VPN like ExpressVPN. Although it’s not free, this is one of our favorite options, and it will enable you to unlock geo-blocked streaming services from around the world.

However, it can be a little complex getting started with ExpressVPN on Fire Stick, so we’ve put together the following guide to help you out. By far, the easiest methods are either installing ExpressVPN directly on your Fire Stick or using Smart DNS.

ExpressVPN is the best VPN on the market

Option 1: Install ExpressVPN directly on your Fire Stick

We found that the simplest way to install ExpressVPN on your Fire Stick is to download the Android VPN app directly from the Amazon Appstore. This is available for all versions of the Fire Stick except for the first generation, and it’s easy to install and set up.

Before you get started, ensure you have a valid ExpressVPN subscription, a stable Wi-Fi internet connection, and a Fire Stick connected to your TV.

1. Open your Fire Stick and search for the ExpressVPN app.

2. Ensure you have the legitimate app, select it, and hit the Download button.

3. Wait for the app to download, and then open it.

4. Sign in to your account, follow the prompts, and select the Express VPN server that you want to use.

Setting up ExpressVPN directly on your Fire Stick is certainly the most straightforward method, but if you can’t get it to work for some reason, you may want to consider an alternative method like using the MediaStreamer Smart DNS.

Option 2: Use MediaStreamer Smart DNS

Although it’s not our favorite option, using ExpressVPN on your Fire Stick through the MediaStreamer Smart DNS is very straightforward and effective. Note, though, that you won’t benefit from the anonymity that a VPN usually would give you.

1. Ensure you have a static IP address. If you don’t, you can set one up by registering a DDNS hostname.

2. Sign in to your ExpressVPN account on a PC and hit the Set Up on More Devices button.

3. Select the MediaStreamer option and take note of the two MediaStreamer IP addresses.

4. Open your Fire Stick Settings and head to the Network menu.

5. Find your Wi-Fi connection and forget it.

6. Re-enter your Wi-Fi password and select the Advanced option without connecting.

7. Enter an IP address that’s from the same range as your router where prompted. Enter your router's actual IP in the Default Gateway field.

8. Enter your two ExpressVPN MediaStreamer IP addresses in the two DNS fields.

9. Hit Connect and start streaming.

If you’d like a more detailed explanation of this process, head to the ExpressVPN website for a guide to setting up the MediaStreamer Smart DNS on your Fire Stick.

How to install ExpressVPN on Fire Stick in a nutshell

If you want to use ExpressVPN with your Fire Stick to unlock geo-blocked movies, TV shows, and other content, there are two options that stand out above the rest. Installing the ExpressVPN Android app directly on your Fire Stick is the easiest and logical choice, but you could also use the MediaStreamer Smart DNS.

Why use ExpressVPN?