Where to watch Band of Brothers in Australia: stream the classic series now

Arriving only a few years after Steven Spielberg's masterful WWII film Saving Private Ryan (and premiering just two days before 9/11), Spielberg would re-team with that film's star, Tom Hanks, to co-produce Band of Brothers — arguably the finest war series of all time and one of HBO's best shows, full stop.

With Spielberg and Hanks returning to WWII once more for the new Apple TV Plus series Masters of the Air, starring Austin Butler (Elvis) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), now's as good a time as any to either rewatch Band of Brothers or experience it for the first time.

Similar in look and feel to the film the came before it, and with a scope that arguably matches its cinematic forebear, Band of Brothers offers a realistic and gruelling portrayal of war, where brotherhood is forged in blood.

But while Saving Private Ryan follows a fictional group of soldiers on a single mission, Band of Brothers embraces the long-form storytelling of television by detailing the real-life exploits of an entire company — from its first day of training until the end of the war.

More specifically, that would be E "Easy" Company, 2nd Battalion of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, which played a vital role in a number of tide-turning battles, including D-Day, Operation Pegasus, the Siege of Bastogne and the Battle of the Bulge.

Made with incredible care and an eye for realism, almost all of the actors in Band of Brothers portray real life people — some of which provide emotional introductions to specific episodes which lend even more weight to what follows.

Speaking of actors, Band of Brothers boasts an incredible cast — many of which would go on to become A-listers in their own right. Cast members include Damian Lewis (Homeland), Ron Livingstone (Office Space), Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer), Neal McDonough (Minority Report, Dexter Fletcher (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Stephen Graham (Snatch) David Schwimmer (Friends), Michael Fassbender (The Killer), Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road), James McAvoy (X-Men: First Class) and there's even a brief appearance by Jimmy Fallon (Saturday Night Live).

Produced as a 10-part limited series, every episode of Band of Brothers is available to stream right now. Here are all the details you need to know about where to watch Band of Brothers in Australia.

Where to watch Band of Brothers online in Australia

The cheapest and most convenient place to stream Band of Brothers in Australia is on Binge, where the limited series (and its first spiritual sequel, The Pacific) are available to watch in their entirety.

Binge offers a 7-day free trial period, and starts at AU$10p/m for one screen and ad-supported HD streaming. Additionally, Band of Brothers is also available to stream on Foxtel Now, starting at AU$25p/m after a 10-day free trial.

