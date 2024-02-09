What to know about the post-Super Bowl show 'Tracker'

When the big game is over, don't turn off your television just yet. You may want to tune into the post-Super Bowl show, which is "Tracker."

Every year, whichever network is airing the Super Bowl uses the opportunity to have some of the game's 100+ million viewers stay on to watch one of their shows. Most of the time, the networks launch a new series — like CBS did with "The Equalizer" in 2021 and Fox with "24: Legacy" in 2017. Sometimes, they choose a season premiere, an episode of an existing hit or another big event, like Fox's "Next Level Chef" last year or NBC's 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 2024 Super Bowl live stream will be followed by the series premiere of "Tracker," the kind of procedural drama that is CBS' bread and butter. Here's everything you need to know about this year's post-Super Bowl show.

What is 'Tracker' about?

"Tracker" stars Justin Hartley as a lone-wolf survivalist with expert skills in tracking. Colter Shaw isn’t doing it out of the goodness of his heart or even as a matter of principle; he’s in it for cold, hard cash. He roams the country in his RV, taking on cases of missing persons or objects to nab the reward money. Colter is aided by a team, including handlers Velma (Abby McEnany) and Teddi (Robin Weigert), tech guru Bobby Exley (Eric Graise) and legal eagle Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene).

In the post-Super Bowl episode, Colter heads to Klamath Falls, Oregon to investigate the disappearance of 14-year-old Gil Brown, who is suspected to have been taken by his birth dad with a criminal background. While pursuing a lead at a local burger joint, Colter finds himself in some trouble of his own.

What time does 'Tracker' air after the Super Bowl?

At this point, it's impossible to determine when exactly "Tracker" will begin airing oN CBS.

Over the past 10 seasons, the average length of the Super Bowl is about three hours and 39 minutes.

Actual game time adds up to an hour. Add in 12 to 15 minutes for the Super Bowl halftime show, plus a few more minutes of incidental coverage. Of course, you have to factor in Super Bowl commercials as well as in-game events, like time-outs, injuries and official reviews. Then there's the trophy presentation and postshow.

Our best estimate is that "Tracker' will start airing on CBS around 10:30 p.m. ET, or four hours after kickoff.