Super Bowl halftime show 2024: Performers, set list, Taylor Swift and more

Yeah! (Yeah, yeah!) The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show is set to be a spectacle, with eight-time Grammy winner Usher headlining.

The Super Bowl is the biggest of all sporting events, drawing millions of viewers and a lot of money from Super Bowl commercials. Super Bowl LVIII is featuring a rematch of the 2020 battle between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. It's the first time the big game s taking place in Las Vegas, and you can bet it'll be quite the showdown. And with the possibility of Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl, even more eyes will be tuned into the broadcast on CBS.

Here's a guide to this year's Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, including the performers, approximate time, set list and more.

2024 Super Bowl halftime show performers

The headliner for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show is Usher, the Grammy-winning R&B artist best known for hits such as "Yeah!," "Burn," "U Got It Bad," "My Boo" and "Confessions Part II."

Usher Raymond IV first broke into the music biz at the age of 16 in 1994 with his self-titled debut album. Since then, he's released nine Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles and is counted among the bestselling musical artists of the 2000s. Usher has been dubbed "the King of R&B" by many fans, media outlets and industry pundits.

The singer recently wrapped up a two-year residency in Las Vegas.

Many Super Bowl halftime show performers invite guest artists to join them. In fact, Usher himself was a guest for the Black Eyed Peas in the 2011 Super Bowl halftime show. However, two of the last three headliners have not, including Rihanna last year (unless you count her unborn baby).

Usher has not revealed whether he'll bring on any special guests, but fans have been speculating about potential cameos. "Yeah!" is arguably Usher's biggest hit and it features Lil Jon and Ludacris, both of whom could appear on stage. The trio also teamed up for the song "Lovers and Friends." Another possible guest is Alicia Keys, who duetted with Usher on "My Boo."

2024 Super Bowl halftime show set list

Halftime headliners have around 12 to 14 minutes to perform their biggest songs. And considering Usher's long and successful career, determining a set list won't be easy. As he said, "The hardest part is figuring out how to squeeze it all in."

The set list is almost certain to include hits like "Yeah!," "Burn" and "My Boo," "Love in this Club" and "Caught Up," as well as "Confessions Part II," which was part of the Super Bowl halftime show announcement.

And though "OMG" was already performed at the 2011 show, we can see Usher trotting it out again.

Usher also has a new album, "Coming Home," out on Feb. 9, just a few days before the Super Bowl. Likely, he will perform one or two songs off it. The debut single is "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Who's singing the Super Bowl National Anthem?

Musical performances are not confined to the halftime show. Country Music Hall of Fame singer Reba McEntire has been tapped to sing the national anthem.

She'll be joined by Post Malone singing "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Plus, Tiësto is acting as the Super Bowl's first-ever in-game DJ. He'll play a set pre-game during player warm-ups and in several breaks during the game.

Will Taylor Swift perform at the Super Bowl?

While we think Taylor Swift will almost certainly be at the Super Bowl, it's also almost certain that she will not perform.

The Grammy-winning singer will be there to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after wrapping up a three-day stint for her Eras tour in Japan. Thanks to the international date line, she should be able to fly back in time to catch the big game. This will be her (lucky) 13th game in attendance.

As with other games, the broadcast will likely put her on screen reacting to Kelce's plays (especially if he scores a touchdown). If the Chiefs win the game, viewers may also see a repeat of Swift going on the field to celebrate with her significant other.

But we'd also say with near certainty that Swift will not be performing in any capacity during the Super Bowl. For one, the halftime show is headlined by Usher. While it's not impossible he might bring her out as a special guest, it's extremely improbable. They have not collaborated previously and Swift's presence would detract from Usher's triumph.

Additionally, Swift will have just restarted her Eras tour. She has three shows in Melbourne, Australia starting Feb. 16. Considering her professionalism, Swift probably won't want to tire out her vocal cords by performing at the Super Bowl.