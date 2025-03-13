Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Overwhelmed by the multitude of streaming options? With new shows and films being added constantly across all of the best streaming services, it can understandably feel paralyzing when you're trying to find that next great title for your watch list.

A look through the buzzy new series on Netflix's Top 10 shows list is always a great place to start, but we're streamlining things even further and picking out the best of the bunch.

That includes the streamer's first late-night talk show hosted by the one and only John Mulaney, a stripper drama created and written by Tyler Perry — that just got picked up for a second season — and a deadly funny new sitcom from Mexico.

So let's dive into the three shows worth watching now in Netflix's Top 10. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out everything new on Netflix in March.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Welcome to the Family'

Welcome to the Family | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The new Mexican sitcom "Bienvenidos a la familia," or "Welcome to the Family," hit Netflix on Wednesday, March 12 and already has cracked the streamer's top 10 list thanks to its blend of dark comedy, relatable family dynamics and its colorful collection of quirky characters (the gossipy neighbor, the lovesick cop and the like).

When some mafia thugs bust into the condo that struggling single mom Cristina Ruiz (Marimar Vega) lives in with her three children, she is brutally informed that the home was used as collateral by her wealthy, estranged father Raul (Arturo Beristain) to pay his debts.

When she confronts him, Raul has a heart attack and drops dead right there, leaving the family with his debt. That means Cristina has to band together with Raul's flashy current wife Luciana (Erika Buenfil) to try to outsmart the mob.

Watch on Netflix now

'Everybody Live with John Mulaney'

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After flexing his hosting muscles for the streamer with "John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA," the titular funnyman is back with a new live talk show, "Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney," which debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, March 12 and will run for 12 weeks. (New eps drop at 10 p.m. ET every Wednesday.)

As with the previous title, the series features monologues, guests, pre-taped sketches, musical segments and field pieces shot around Los Angeles, but the real fun is the madcap round-up of guests that Mulaney — side-kicked by comedian Richard Kind as the show's announcer — gathers together on his couch each week.

For example, the premiere episode featured Mulaney's old "Saturday Night Live" buddy Fred Armisen alongside folk legend Joan Baez, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" star Michael Keaton and San Francisco Chronicle personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, with some spirited cameos by Tracy Morgan and Christopher Lloyd sprinkled in there.

Watch on Netflix now

'Beauty in Black'

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The phrase "Tyler Perry's first Netflix series" drew a considerable amount of excitement last year, with the mogul's stripper drama "Beauty in Black" — which Perry created, executive produced and directed all eight episodes — debuting on Netflix on October 24, 2024.

Led by series stars Crystle Stewart and Taylor Polidore Williams, the show follows a young dancer whose life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with a very powerful yet very dysfunctional family behind a cosmetic empire and a devious trafficking scheme.

That high-stakes story continued with the premiere of part two of the show's first season, which dropped on the streamer on March 6, 2025. And given that the simmering drama left things on quite an edge-of-your-seat cliffhanger after that season 1 finale, fans should be plenty happy that a second season has officially been picked up by Netflix, which will similarly be released in two parts.

Watch on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 list

"Running Point" "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" "Zero Day" "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney" "Temptation Island" "American Murder: Gabby Petito" "Welcome to the Family" "Andrew Schulz: Life" "Medusa" "WWE Monday Night RAW"