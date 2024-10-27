How to watch ‘Mary’s Foolproof Dinners’ online: stream Mary Berry’s home cooking show free from anywhere

"Mary's Foolproof Dinners" is here to squash your dinnertime dejection, as Mary Berry shares her decades of experience with her time-starved showbiz pals about how to create mouth-watering meals quickly and for any occasion. Read our guide here for how to watch “Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” online from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Stream ‘Mary’s Foolproof Dinners’ online: channel, start time, and streaming options “Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” debuts on Tuesday, October 28 on BBC Two. Episodes will be added to BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Novices, prepare to sizzle in the kitchen! The legendary chef and TV presenter continues her mission to get Joe Public cooking, after a slew of hit BBC cooking shows like “Mary Makes it Easy” in 2023.

“Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” follows the legendary chef as she aids her celebrity friends in solving their cooking conundrums. From busy TV host Claudia Winkleman, former “Bake Off” presenter Sue Perkins, and cooking-averse comedian Alan Carr, Mary provides them with simple solutions to create utterly delicious meals in moments.

Just a few of the lip-smacking dinners to feature are a one-tray beef chow mien, an ingeniously time-saving quiche made with a tortilla base, spicy Sriracha Chicken Wings, and party-ready lemongrass crab cakes ideal for entertaining guests.

With these Berry-approved recipes promising “success every time,” get a taste yourself with our following guide on how to watch “Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” online and from anywhere around the world.

Watch ‘Mary’s Foolproof Dinners’ online for FREE with BBC iPlayer

BBC Two is the place to watch “Mary’s Foolproof Dinners”, with episodes airing every Tuesday from October 29 at 7.30 p.m. GMT. The series will serve up a total of six scrumptious episodes for viewers to enjoy. If you don’t have linear TV, you can watch every episode 100% free via BBC iPlayer, live, or on-demand shortly after they’re broadcast. Be aware, however, that you need a valid TV license to live stream the show. Not in the U.K. when “Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” airs on the BBC? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

Watch BBC iPlayer when abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching “Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” on BBC iPlayer?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Mary's Foolproof Dinners" on BBC iPlayer?

Luckily, you can still watch "Mary's Foolproof Dinners" online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream "Mary's Foolproof Dinners" online.

Watch 'Mary's Foolproof Dinners' around the world

Can I watch ‘Mary’s Foolproof Dinners’ online in the U.S.?

“Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” is exclusive to the BBC in the U.K. and we’re not aware of any plans to air the show in America. However, U.S. fans of the celebrity chef might be cheered to find several of Berry’s prior shows, such as “Mary Berry Everyday”, available as part of an Amazon Prime subscription.

Currently away from home? Download a VPN and connect to the services you enjoy free-of-charge back home, without having to register for any additional subscriptions.

Can I watch ‘Mary’s Foolproof Dinners’ online in Canada?

For now, “Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” – Mary Berry’s time-saving ideas for the kitchen averse among us – isn’t expected to be broadcast in Canada. We’ll update this page if we receive a future release date for the Great North, though.

NB: If you’re a British citizen away from the U.K. right now, a VPN will allow you to stream “Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” online through BBC iPlayer as you would back home.

Can I watch ‘Mary’s Foolproof Dinners’ online in Australia?

The BBC series isn’t currently slated for a release Down Under, although “Mary’s Foolproof Cooking” did previously air on ABC and ABC iView some years ago.

Out of the country? Connect to your home streaming services when you download a VPN, and watch "Mary's Foolproof Dinners" on BBC iPlayer no matter where you are in the world.

‘Mary’s Foolproof Dinners’ episode guide

“Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” episode 1: Tuesday, October 29

“Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” episode 2: Tuesday, November 5

“Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” episode 3: Tuesday, November 12

“Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” episode 4: Tuesday, November 19

“Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” episode 5: Tuesday, November 26

“Mary’s Foolproof Dinners” episode 6: Tuesday, December 3

What celebrities will feature in ‘Mary’s Foolproof Dinners’? Mary Berry will be responding to the SOS kitchen emergencies of several of her celebrity friends, including comedian Alan Carr, TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, former “Bake Off” host Sue Perkins, wildlife cameraman and “Countryfile” host Hamza Yassin, entrepreneur Sara Davies, and “The Repair Show” star Will Kirk.

When will ‘Mary’s Foolproof Dinners’ air on TV? Mary returns to TV to save the nation’s suppertime on BBC Two from Tuesday, October 29, with new episodes available on a weekly basis.

