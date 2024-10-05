WWE Bad Blood 2024 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

WWE Bad Blood returns for the first time this Saturday – 27 years to the exact date of the very first event in 2004. Here's how to watch WWE Bad Blood 2024 online, on TV ahead of the title matches, a huge tag team bout and what promises to be a brutal Hell in a Cell.

For the first time since 2004, and on the date of the very first Bad Blood event no less, WWE Bad Blood 2024 takes place from Atlanta, Georgia's State Farm Arena.

Likely the main event of this Premium Live Event, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre look to bring a blistering end to their rivalry as the two clash in a Hell in a Cell match. That isn't the only heated rivalry that's boiling over for Bad Blood, though.

Elsewhere, the Judgment Day is involved in two matches, both of which involve former members of the faction. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan defends her title against the one-time face of the Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley, while Finn Balor and Damian Priest finally go one-on-one.

In terms of other title matches, Nia Jax puts her WWE Women's Championship on the line against the person she beat for that belt, Bayley. And then, well then there's the explosive all-star tag team match that pits Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns up against the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Bad Blood 2024 online and on TV around the world.

How to watch WWE Bad Blood 2024 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE Bad Blood 2024 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.

Watch WWE Bad Blood 2024 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE Bad Blood 2024 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $7.99 per month. Even better, you can get the annual Peacock plan for $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free!

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows such as "Love Island USA," "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

Watch WWE Bad Blood 2024 in U.K.

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom can grab WWE Bad Blood 2024 live streams on the WWE Network at the usual time of 1 a.m Sunday morning.

It's also available as a £14.95 PPV via Discovery Plus.

Americans abroad in the U.K., though, can use NordVPN to watch on Peacock, as they would normally, from anywhere in the world.

Watch WWE Bad Blood 2024 in Australia

WWE Bad Blood 2024 live streams begin at 10 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge (7-day FREE trial), the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic – $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard – $18 a month with 2 screens, 4K/HDR

Premium – $22 a month with 4 screens, 4K/HDR

WWE Bad Blood 2024 card, predictions and storylines

Emanating from Atlanta, Georgia's State Farm Arena, WWE Bad Blood 2024 is shaping up to be quite the Premium Live Event.

Taking place on the same date as the very first Bad Blood event back in 1997 - an event that saw the legendary debut of Kane - Bad Blood 2024 once again has a Hell in a Cell match taking center-stage. Back in '97, it was Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker in the very first ever Hell in a Cell contest, and now it's CM Punk and Drew McIntyre who'll be locking horns within the ominous cell structure.

Speaking of ominous, anticipation is high for Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns teaming together to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of the 'new' Bloodline. Can Rhodes and Reigns co-exist, or will these long-time rivals implode against the might of Solo and Fatu?

In terms of title fights on the WWE Bad Blood 2024 card, it's the ladies who take charge on that front. Nia Jax defends the WWE Women's Championship against former champ Bayley, while Liv Morgan puts her Women's World Championship on the line against the ever-imposing Rhea Ripley. Of course, in that Morgan vs. Ripley contest, 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Rounding out the WWE Bad Blood 2024 card, it's further Judgment Day shenanigans as Finn Balor battles the man he previously held tag told with, Damian Priest. With Balor and the Judgment Day regularly getting the better of Priest in recent weeks, can the Punisher get some semblance of revenge at Bad Blood?

Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu)

Singles Match: Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley

Women's World Championship Match With Dominik Mysterio In A Shark Cage: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Hell In A Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre