Germany vs Netherlands live stream: How to watch UEFA Nations League game online

Today's Germany vs Netherlands live stream sees these two old rivals meeting for the second time in just over a month, with the points shared last time out. Can either side secure the win here in Munich tonight?

You can watch Germany vs Netherlands from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Germany vs Netherlands live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Germany vs Netherlands live stream takes place on Monday, October 14.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 15)

• WATCH FREE — YouTube (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Netherlands took the lead inside two minutes when these two met in Amsterdam last month, which set the tone for what was an entertaining clash that perhaps lacked a little quality. They could've extended their lead through Xavi Simons, who shot straight at Ter Stegen when one-on-one, a miss the RB Leipzig player would come to regret when Denis Undav equalised for Germany on his first start.

It was Germany that took the lead in first-half stoppage time through Joshua Kimmich, but whatever Ronald Koeman said to his charges at the break seemed to work, as Denzel Dumfries drew the home side level just six minutes into the second half. That was how it ended, with both sides missing chances to win it, leaving us with a mouthwatering return meeting here in Bavaria.

Read on to find out how to watch Germany vs Netherlands live streams where you are.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands in the U.K. for FREE

If you live in the U.K., you can watch this UEFA Nations League game without spending a penny. That's because Germany vs Netherlands will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full game will be shown on the Viaplay International YouTube channel, along with several more Nations League matches.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Germany vs Netherlands live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Germany vs Netherlands live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the soccer and watch Germany vs Netherlands as normal.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Germany vs Netherlands live stream on Fubo. The Fubo Pro plan costs $79.99 per month and gives you access to over 180 channels, including FOX, FS1, FS2 plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Germany vs Netherlands live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands in Canada

Canadians can watch Germany vs Netherlands, along with every other Nations League game, on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

After a recent price rise, DAZN now costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or $299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands in Australia

Aussies can watch the Germany vs Netherlands game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all UEFA Nations League games in the current cycle (as well as all Premier League live streams).

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Germany vs Netherlands live on TV. This game will be shown on Sky Sport 1 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

