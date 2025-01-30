Max just stole a major sports feature from YouTube TV — here's what's coming

Max is our favorite streaming service. It's got tons going for it, including a surprising amount of live sports thanks to the Bleacher Report Sports add-on. But now, Max is taking a page out of YouTube TV's book, because it's adding multiview ... sort of.

Starting with the NASCAR race Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray this Sunday (Feb. 2), Max is introducing a pair of multiview options to its TNT Sports coverage. This feature, known as NASCAR Driver Cam, is exclusive to Max and gives you access to two pre-set multiview options. Each option features four drivers, and these drivers are chosen based on the most compelling matchups and storylines each week.

(Image credit: Max)

This is a bit different from how multiview works on YouTube TV. On that cable alternative, you get to curate your own multiview of up to four available channels, and it goes beyond sports. This version of the feature is more in line with what Apple offers for MLS Season Pass, which is limited to games from a single sport.

Still, I'm excited about this feature for two reasons. One, if Max can bring multiview to NASCAR, then in theory it can be brought to the rest of their live sports offerings. Two, if this Driver Cam is a big hit, maybe ESPN and F1 will bring a similar feature to the 2025 or 2026 F1 season.

Analysis: Multiview is now a required feature

With Max now adding multiview, many of the streaming services and cable TV alternatives have offered or currently offer some form of the sports-watching feature. As I already mentioned, YouTube TV and Apple TV currently offer it, and Peacock offered it during the 2024 Summer Olympics. Even Prime Video is rumored to be adding a version of multiview now that it's on track to air NFL, NBA and WNBA games for the foreseeable future.

That means that offering multiview is now a requirement for streaming services, live TV streaming services and traditional cable/satellite providers. It's no longer a "nice to have" and I imagine most of these companies are now working on a version of the feature if they haven't been already. The most interesting ones to see get the feature next would be ESPN Plus, DirecTV MySports and Fubo given that they're offerings that are largely or entirely dedicated to sports fans, so I'll be keeping an eye out to see where Multiview is coming next.

