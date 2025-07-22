I took a ginger shot every day for a week to see if it actually does anything — here’s my verdict

I love the idea of taking a health shot a day to keep the doctor away, thanks to the natural anti-inflammatory kick it can offer. But what I don’t love is the price I see these sell for in my local health store and supermarket. So when my boyfriend suggested we start making our own, I was all aboard.

With a new blender in the kitchen and root ginger and fresh lemons now regulars on our weekly shop, I started wondering what actually goes into a ginger shot and whether they do more than just burn your throat on the way down. So, I decided to take one every day for a week to see if I noticed any changes.

What went into the ginger shots

When it came to blitzing up the juice, we kept things simple with fresh ginger, lemon juice, a drizzle of honey, and a pinch of black pepper. Turmeric is another great addition thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, but I voted to leave it out for this batch as I wasn’t prepared to turn everything in my kitchen yellow.

Now let's get onto how I got on taking the ginger shot every day for a week.

It certainly wakes you up

I opted to take the homemade ginger shot in the morning as soon as I got up because otherwise I knew I would forget. Boy, does it wake you up. I’ve been feeling really slow and fatigued in the mornings lately despite getting a solid eight hours of sleep, so the fiery zap of ginger was actually really helpful.

Turns out, it’s not just a spicy wake-up call. I hate waking up feeling very full or sluggish, but ginger gave my digestion a gentle nudge first thing. Research published in the European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology found that taking 1.2 grams of ginger before a meal sped up stomach emptying by nearly 50%, which could help ease that heavy, sluggish feeling in the morning.

I realized you really don't need to be spend money on pre-made 'health shots'

I wondered if the shop-bought ones had some secret ingredient that made them extra good for your health but after trying homemade, I quickly realized you really don’t need to spend money on pre-made health shots.

Of course, if you’re short on time or don’t want the hassle, buying them ready-made is convenient. But making your own at home is cheaper and lets you control exactly what goes in. We experimented with a couple of batches and found that straining the mixture after blending makes it smoother and easier to swallow. Also, storing the shots in a good airtight container in the fridge keeps them fresh longer, but I wouldn’t use them after seven days to be safe.

I didn't wake up a vision of health after a week of taking ginger shots

To be honest, I didn’t notice any major changes after just a week of taking the shots, but that makes sense. Like most things in health, lasting results take time, and research shows many of ginger’s benefits build gradually.

For instance, a 2012 study published in the journal Pain Medicine found that ginger helped reduce menstrual cramps known as primary dysmenorrhea in women, showing promise as a natural remedy for menstrual discomfort. Another study from 2015 in the Journal of Nutrition showed that ginger might help lower blood sugar and improve cholesterol levels in people with type 2 diabetes, which is promising for heart health.

So even if I didn’t feel any major changes right away, ginger clearly has some solid health perks, and it definitely doesn’t hurt to sneak a bit more into my diet. I’m enjoying the slightly smug ‘health goddess’ feeling these shots are giving me, even if it’s mostly placebo for now. But there are plenty of easier (and maybe tastier) ways to get your ginger fix — like grating it over salads, blending it into smoothies, stirring it through a curry, or pickling it for a tangy side.

