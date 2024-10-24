How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS Cup playoffs: watch Lionel Messi for free on Apple TV, MLS Season Pass and an exclusive TikTok livestream

Looking to watch Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United in the MLS Cup playoffs? Well, good news — Apple is letting you watch Lionel Messi for free.

If you have a device with access to Apple TV, you can watch Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United and Lionel Messi for free. Apple TV is making the game free to everyone through its MLS Season Pass add-on streaming service. This Round One match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 25.

MLS Season Pass: just $9.99

Right now, you can get MLS Season Pass for the entire 2024 MLS Cup playoffs for just $9.99. season. That gives you access to every MLS postseason game — no blackouts. No Apple TV Plus subscription is required, but right now Apple TV Plus subscribers can sign up for free.

Now, this is through Apple TV and MLS Season Pass, not to be confused with the streaming service Apple TV Plus. However, right now if you are an Apple TV Plus subscriber, you can get MLS Season Pass for free for the entire 2024 MLS Cup playoffs.

If you don't have Apple TV Plus though, don't worry. This game is free on Apple devices, Apple TV and a ton of other devices and platforms. And if you're interested in MLS Season Pass, you can sign up right now for just $9.99 and get access to the rest of the MLS Cup playoffs this year.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United anywhere for free

There are a ton of different ways you can watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami take on Atlanta United in the MLS Cup playoffs for free:

MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app on Apple devices

MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app on smart TVs and streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles

On the web at tv.apple.com

Live on apple.com

Select Apple Store locations in the U.S.: Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City, Apple Union Square in San Francisco, and Apple The Grove in Los Angeles

Select Apple Store locations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Korea, and Mexico

How to watch Lionel Messi on TikTok for free

(Image credit: Apple)

Live streaming Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United isn't the only way to watch Lionel Messi online for free. There's also an exclusive "Player Spotlight: Messi" (which I'm dubbing the "Messi cam") that will focus specifically on the Argentine star player.

The "Player Spotlight: Messi" livestream will broadcast live on the MLS TikTok profile and be simulcast on the Inter Miami TikTok profile. The livestream will begin five minutes before kickoff. Fans can register on TikTok to watch the livestream.

