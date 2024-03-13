F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

Interlagos has seen plenty of stunning denouements to F1 seasons in the past and though the Brazilian Grand Prix no longer hosts the final race, the track is still set up to get the best out of drivers and cars. With three races left after this, the world's best drivers will again go wheel-to-wheel, plus the added intrigue of a Sprint event before the GP on Sunday, November 3.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Brazilian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix?

The 2024 Brazilian GP takes place on Sunday, November 3 at 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT. That's 2 p.m. local time at the Interlagos Circuit.

How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Brazilian Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Brazilian Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

Brazilian Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 2:30 p.m. 9:30 a.m. / 6:30 a.m. 1:30 a.m. (Sat) Sprint Qualifying 6:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. / 10:30 a.m. 5:30 a.m. (Sat) Sprint 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 1 a.m. (Sun) Qualifying 6 p.m. 1 p.m. / 10 a.m. 5 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 5 p.m. 12 p.m. / 9 a.m. 4 a.m. (Mon)

What time is the Brazilian Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix is set for 2 p.m. local time in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, November 3. Here are the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

9 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

10 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

11 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

12 p.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

12 p.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

2 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

5 p.m. GMT – United Kingdom

6 p.m. CET – Central Europe

7 p.m. SAST – South Africa

9 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

10:30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

12 a.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

1 a.m. CST – Beijing, China (Mon, Nov. 4)

(Mon, Nov. 4) 4 a.m. AEDT – Australia (Mon, Nov. 4)

(Mon, Nov. 4) 6 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Mon, Nov. 4)

Brazilian Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: Will Pittenger - Own work / https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interlagos_Circuit#/media/File:Aut%C3%B3dromo_Jos%C3%A9_Carlos_Pace_(AKA_Interlagos)_track_map.svg)

The 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix takes place over 71 laps of the 4.309-kilometre Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil. More commonly known as Interlago, the track will host its 42nd Brazilian GP – officially now called the Sao Paulo Grand Prix – in 2024.

More commonly known as Interlagos, the track first opened in 1940 on land that had originally been earmarked for local housing but the 1929 Wall Street Crash sparked a rethink towards motorsport. The circuit hosted its first Brazilian Grand Prix in 1972 as a non-championship race, returning a year later as part of the official calendar in a race won by local Sao Paulo hero Emerson Fittipaldi.

It took another local lad to bring the race back to Interlagos in 1990. From 1981, the Brazilian Grand Prix had been held in Rio de Janeiro but Ayrton Senna's rise persuaded F1 bosses to refurbish the decaying track in his hometown and the race has remained there ever since, hosting the final race of the season from 2004 to 2013.

If there's one race the world remembers it's the 2008 final weekend shootout between Felipe Massa and Lewis Hamilton. In his second F1 season, the upstart Hamilton, who had struggled in a typical Brazilian downpour, overtook Timo Glock on the final bend of the final lap to get the fifth place he needed to best Massa, whose Ferrari team were already celebrating a title win. Sport doesn't get more stunning.

Brazilian Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Brazilian FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix follows three weeks after the Brazilian GP. Sin City hosts the first race in a tripleheader that brings an end to the 2024 season. The race date is Saturday, November 23.

Who won the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Brazilian GP, finishing with a time of 1:56:48.894 to extend yet further his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship. The Dutchman claimed pole position dominated the race ahead of Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who crashed in the formation lap to severely dent his chances. McLaren-Mercedes' Lando Norris finished second and Fernando Alonso third in the Aston Martin. Verstappen also won the Sprint event.

What is the lap record at Brazilian Grand Prix? Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap time at Interlagos in 2018. Driving in his Mercedes, he posted a time of 1:10.540.

Brazilian Grand Prix winners The roll call of past winners at the Brazilian Grand Prix – including the races held at Jacarepaguá in Rio de Janeiro – reads as a who's who of F1 genius. Alain Prost's six victories (1982, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1990) puts him top of the tree, with five of that half-dozen coming in Rio. Carlos Reutemann and Michael Schumacher each picked up four Brazilian GP wins, with Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel each tied on three. Ten drivers have won twice in Brazil, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Mika Häkkinen and Mark Webber among them. A Verstappen win in 2024 will make him the first driver to win back-to-back Brazilian GPs since Nico Rosberg in 2015. McLaren hold the constructors' record, with 12 race wins. Ferrari have 11, with Red Bull, Williams and Mercedes on six each.

