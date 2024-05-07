‘The Boys’ season 4 trailer is here — and it reveals a ‘Gen V’ crossover

Amazon's hit Prime Video series "The Boys" is returning soon and things are looking bloodier than ever for season 4. A new trailer for the upcoming season features several "Gen V" connections, Homelander monologuing about his vision of a new world, and a desperate Billy Butcher ready to put it all on the line in one last-ditch effort to gain an advantage over the corrupt supes.

The trailer opens with Butcher (Karl Urban) entering The Boys' headquarters in an effort to reunite the team by taking responsibility for how he let them down in the past. "All I see are messes I've made and I ain't got time to fix it," he says in a voiceover, adding "I can do one thing right with the time I've got left, and I can't do it alone. I can't do it without you."

The trailer then pivots to Vought and shows a gleeful Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power and feeding off chaos in the streets. "This country is corrupt beyond repair, so we gotta save it," he says in a nebulous voiceover, while violent clips of The Seven play. "It's not gonna be easy. We'll have to do some terrible things for the greater good. You'll no longer be beloved celebrities. You will be wrathful gods. Show me a little wrath."

The stakes couldn't be higher and though the odds are looking longer than ever for Butcher and the gang, the trailer reveals the existence of a secret weapon: A virus that kills supes.

Where to stream 'The Boys' "The Boys" season 4 will stream on Amazon Prime Video

Starlight (Erin Moriarty) initially pushes back on the idea that this could be the answer they've been looking for, calling Butcher's plan to use the virus "insane and desperate." However, Butcher quickly reminds her that "insane and desperate is where we are."

The trailer also shows the debut of Black Noir II (following the death of the original Black Noir in season 3) as well as characters Cate Dunlap and Sam Riordan from "Gen V" crossing over from the college-set spinoff to the main series to give Homelander a helping hand.

"The Boys" season 4 will premiere on Prime Video on June 13, with the first three episodes dropping simultaneously. The show will then follow Prime Video's usual weekly episode model, with new episodes released every Thursday until the season finale drops on July 18.

