Prime Video’s top 10 has 3 shows you need to stream — and one’s a gripping a sci-fi thriller

Streaming services are packed with options, but sorting through them to find something truly worth your time can be frustrating, especially when so many lackluster titles make it into rankings. Fortunately, Prime Video's current top 10 lineup features some standout shows that are actually worth watching this weekend.

While popular hits like “Reacher” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” are undeniably worth watching, they’ve held their spot in the top 10 for months. It’s time to spotlight some fresh titles that deserve your attention, too.

Topping the list is an underrated sci-fi thriller on a remote oil rig. It’s followed by a chilling crime drama that reigned at No. 1 for several weeks and a fresh cop drama that could claim the top spot. If you’re searching for your next binge-worthy show, these are the best picks on Prime Video right now.

This article is based on Prime Video’s top 10 shows as of Friday, January 10.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Rig’

The Rig Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“The Rig” is one of the best Prime Video shows you're probably not watching. Fellow streaming writer Martin Shore said: "The Rig is a satisfying sci-fi watch, and seeing as it comprises two short, six-episode seasons, it's practically purpose-built for binge-viewing.” If you’re a fan of gripping thrillers infused with chilling horror elements, this could be your next must-watch.

Created by David Macpherson. “The Rig” follows a group of Scottish oil rig workers in the North Sea who become isolated by an eerie fog, leading to mysterious and unsettling events. The first season delves into the crew's struggle with the unknown forces unleashed from the ocean floor, and the second season (which premiered on January 2) continues the narrative as the surviving crew members are relocated to a new high-tech rig in the Arctic Circle.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Cross’

CROSS - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Next on the list is a chilling and intense crime thriller that will keep you hooked. Based on James Patterson’s best-selling novels, “Cross” follows a skilled homicide detective who employs forensic psychology to track down killers. This Prime Video original delivers a gripping story perfect for a weekend binge.

“Cross” centers on Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist. The show follows Cross as he tracks a vicious serial killer whose horrifying acts have the entire city on edge. With the help of his loyal partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross races against time to stop the murderer before more lives are claimed. However, the case becomes deeply personal when a ghost from his troubled past re-emerges.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘On Call’

On Call - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Finally, we have a fresh police drama that recently debuted on the platform and has already soared to the No. 2 spot. While its reviews are mixed, currently hovering around 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s still worth a watch, especially if you enjoy shorter episodes. Besides, one of my favorite new shows, “American Primeval,” also received poor critic reviews, proving that ratings don’t always matter.

Set in Long Beach, California, “On Call” follows veteran training officer Traci Harmon (Troian Bellisario) and her rookie partner Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente) as they respond to emergency calls. The show delves into the complexities of their duties and their personal challenges, especially after losing a fellow officer.

Watch it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Beast Games" (2024)

2. "On Call" (2024)

3. "Secret Level" (2024)

4. "Cross" (2024)

5. "The Rig" (2023)

6. "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" (2024)

7. "Ryan Trahan" (2024)

8. "Reacher" (2022)

9. "Coach Prime" (2022)

10. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)