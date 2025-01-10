Netflix just added this feel-good British drama movie — don't skip this charming underdog story

Sometimes, there's nothing better than taking comfort in an underdog story, and Netflix's newest movie is exactly that. Let me introduce you to "Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger."

The first movie hit the streaming service in 2023 and introduced the world to Dave Fishwick, a British self-made man who established his own community bank in the U.K. Burnley Savings & Loans.

That first feature bagged the #1 spot in the UK and Ireland in the Netflix Top 10, and landed solid reviews (86% on Rotten Tomatoes). Two years later, the streamer has returned to the town of Burnley for another warm-hearted, low-stakes comedy-drama, which is streaming on Netflix starting Jan. 10 (in the U.K. and possibly worldwide).

If you want to take a break from tense original movies like "Carry-On" and relax in front of a feel-good comedy, "Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger" is the movie you need to stream this weekend; here's what to expect from the new release.

What is 'Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger' about?

"Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger" is a "true-ish" story that sees the self-made millionaire from Burnley, Lancashire, Dave Fishwick (Rory Kinnear) facing his next big challenge.

Two years after successfully battling with London's financial high flyers and establishing his own community bank, Dave decides to take on payday loan companies (lenders who offer short-term loans with very high interest rates). With the help of an American investigative reporter and a local Citizen's Advice counselor, he takes the fight to this predatory industry.

In addition to Kinnear, "Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger" also features Rob Delaney, Hugh Bonneville, Jo Hartley, Amit Shah, Leila Farzad, Dan Fogler and Chrissy Metz.

Why you should stream 'Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger'

"Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger" isn't going to become the streamer's next blockbuster hit. In a way, it feels like the perfect streaming sequel; this is uncomplicated, feel-good viewing, rendered with small-town English charm.

These are all projects that come from a similar school of thought; small-scale celebrations of against-the-odds achievements, and stories that make for entertaining — if sometimes uncomplicated — viewing.

By far and away the big reason to stream "Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger" is definitely Rory Kinnear's lead performance. He was the driving force behind what made the first film an entertaining watch, and he's lost none of that same warmth here.

Kinnear doesn't just look like his real-life counterpart, he's really managed to capture the real businessman's easygoing attitude. From the moment he learns of what's going on, though, Dave takes to his new mission with aplomb; it's a charismatic turn, and makes Fishwick out as a man it's impossible not to root for.

"The Loan Ranger" does have its issues — an underbaked romance B-plot and the odd moment that stretches the "true-ish" plot just a bit beyond belief — but I feel compelled to fight the sequel's corner all the same.

That's because it has done all it needs to do; render this unconventional, real-life quest in an entertaining manner. If you just want some warmth and a hero you can root for, then I really do think you'll enjoy "Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger".

It exists as a sort of companion to other recent British underdog tales — something like "Joy" or Tobey Jones' rousing drama, "Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office," for example — and if you've enjoyed those kinds of projects at all, I'd wager "The Loan Ranger" deserves a spot on your watchlist.

If you're not quite up to being charmed by a banker from Burnely, though, we've still got tons more streaming recommendations at hand.