Prime Video’s top 10 has 3 great movies to watch right now — including an underrated Liam Neeson action-thriller

If you're looking for something to watch on Prime Video this weekend, the streaming service's top 10 list of the most-watched movies on the platform is a great starting point. However, a high ranking is not a guarantee of quality.

That's why I'm picking out my top 3 picks from the current list to ensure that you don't waste any of your precious movie-watching time. The current Prime Video top 10 movies list includes a hugely entertaining blockbuster, an exciting action-thriller with Liam Neeson, and an intense horror prequel.

Before we dive into my picks, this article is based on the Amazon Prime Video top 10 as of 6 a.m. ET on Friday, January 10. And with that bit of housekeeping out of the way, these are the three movies on Prime Video to watch right now.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'The Fall Guy' (2024)

The Fall Guy | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The Fall Guy” was among my favorite blockbusters of 2024, and I was seriously disappointed to see it struggle to find an audience when it landed in movie theaters. However, it’s clearly pulling a larger viewership now that it’s available to stream on Prime Video. It’s become the No. 1 movie on the streaming service and has had the position on lockdown for almost an entire week. This entertaining popcorn flick deserves the spot.

Loosely based on an ‘80s TV show of the same name, “The Fall Guy” sees Ryan Gosling play a stuntman named Colt Seavers, who retires from the Hollywood game following a career-ending accident. However, when the egoistical star of his ex-girlfriend’s movie (Emily Blunt) disappears from the set, Colt is forced back into the game to save the picture and maybe win back the girl as well.

Watch "The Fall Guy" on Prime Video now

'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' (2023)

IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS Official Trailer (2023) Liam Neeson - YouTube Watch On

Liam Neeson is no stranger to the action-thriller genre but “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” offers a little more substance than his often-disposed past efforts. Set during the Irish Troubles, it follows a former military man (Neeson), who has become a hitman for the local crime boss (Colm Meaney) in the coastal town of Glencolmcille, County Donegal.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) arrive in the town, Neeson’s Finbar Murphy finds himself at odds with the group, and soon conflict ignites. Also featuring Kerry Condon, Jack Gleeson and Ciarán Hinds is a real showcase of Irish acting talent. And I’d argue it’s Neeson’s best action-thriller since the very first “Taken” movie back in 2008.

Watch "In the Land of Saints and Sinners" on Prime Video now

'A Quiet Place: Day One' (2024)

A Quiet Place: Day One | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn - YouTube Watch On

We probably didn’t need a “Quiet Place” prequel movie but I’m sure glad we got one. As the name suggests, “A Quiet Place: Day One” begins just before aliens fall from the sky and begin slaughtering humanity, but soon enough the invaders arrive and society as we know it crumbles. The movie is particularly strong because of the fairly unique motivations of its lead character, expertly played by Lupita Nyong'o.

Set in New York, the arrival of the alien creatures sees the city thrown into chaos, and two survivors, Sam (Nyong’o) and Eric (Joseph Quinn), band together to cross the sprawling metropolis to reach a very special place: Sam’s favorite pizza parlor. Of course, the creatures that hunt via sound present a pretty tricky obstacle. Oh, and there’s also an adorable cat along for the ride, which raises the higher stakes.

Watch "A Quiet Place: Day One" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"The Fall Guy" (2024)

"In the Land of Saints and Sinners" (2023)

"The Creator" (2023)

"Red One" (2024)

"The Equalizer 2" (2018)

"A Quiet Place: Day One" (2023)

"The Equalizer" (2014)

"Tag" (2018)

"Culpa tuya" (2024)

"The Beekeeper" (2024)