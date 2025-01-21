Prime Video’s top 10 has 3 shows worth watching right now — including a gritty cop drama

Streaming services are overflowing with choices, but finding something genuinely worth your time can be a challenge, especially when so many average titles manage to climb the rankings. Luckily, Prime Video's current top 10 lineup includes some standout shows that are definitely worth checking out this week.

While hits like “Reacher” and “Cross” remain must-watches on the streaming service, they’ve dominated the top 10 for weeks. Now it’s time to shine a light on some newer titles that deserve your attention.

Leading the pack is the current No. 1 show, which is a gritty cop drama starring Troian Bellisario (known for her role in “Pretty Little Liars”). It’s followed by a crime show that was recently added to the platform, and a thrilling war drama with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. If you’re on the hunt for your next binge-worthy show, these are Prime Video’s top picks right now.

This article is based on Prime Video’s top 10 shows as of Tuesday, January 21.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘On Call’

If you're a fan of police dramas, “On Call” delivers a fast-paced, street-level experience that might be right up your alley. With its half-hour episodes, the show offers a steady stream of action that keeps you engaged without dragging on. While critics have brushed it off as average streaming content, viewers seem to think otherwise. The show boasts an impressive 91% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter, with many viewers admitting to binging all eight episodes in a single day.

“On Call” is a police procedural drama set on the streets of Long Beach, California. The show follows officers from the Long Beach Police Department's West Side Division, focusing on veteran training officer Traci Harmon (Troian Bellisario), a tough yet protective mentor, and her ambitious rookie partner, Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente). Using a mix of handheld cameras, cell phone footage, bodycams, and dash cams, the show immerses you in the officers' daily patrols as they respond to emergency calls.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Wild Cards’

Those in the mood for a crime drama that’s perfect for a quick binge will probably enjoy “Wild Cards.” The first season recently dropped on Prime Video and has been steadily gaining popularity. While the second season is already airing in Canada, U.S. viewers can catch it starting February 5 on The CW, available through Fubo. Fans of shows like “Castle” and “High Potential” will likely find “Wild Cards” an engaging addition to their watchlist.

“Wild Cards” follows the unlikely partnership of Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), a disgraced detective relegated to the maritime unit, and Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan), a savvy con artist with a sharp mind and a long criminal history. Cole’s career takes a surprising turn when he is tasked with transporting Max, only for their encounter to evolve into a high-stakes collaboration. Impressed by their teamwork, authorities offer them a unique proposition: continue working together as an unofficial crime-solving duo.

Watch season 1 on Prime Video

‘Rogue Heroes’

Some shows have a way of returning to the spotlight long after their debut, often sparked by the buzz of a new season. “Rogue Heroes” is no exception, as the release of season 2 has reignited that interest. With an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s no wonder many are revisiting the show to catch up. Unfortunately, season 1 of “Rogue Heroes” leaves Prime Video on February 1, so there’s limited time to dive in or rewatch. Don’t worry though because you can watch both seasons on MGM Plus right now.

“Rogue Heroes” is an intense war drama that explores the birth of the Special Air Service (SAS), one of the world’s most elite military forces. Set during World War II and inspired by Ben Macintyre’s book, the show depicts a group of defiant soldiers who, frustrated with traditional military strategies, come together to create a bold special forces unit tasked with carrying out dangerous missions deep in enemy territory.

Watch season 1 on Prime Video until February 1. Season 2 is available on MGM Plus.

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "On Call" (2025)

2. "Beast Games" (2024)

3. "Wild Cards" (2024)

4. "Molly-Mae: Behind It All" (2025)

5. "Cross" (2024)

6. "Secret Level" (2024)

7. "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" (2024)

8. "Rogue Heroes" (2022)

9. "Reacher" (2022)

10. "The Rig" (2023)