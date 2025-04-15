Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 I’m binge-watching this week

For once, Prime Video’s top 10 isn’t packed with throwaway reality shows or random thrillers you’ll forget about in a week. This week’s list is actually pretty solid — which doesn’t happen often.

That said, not everything needs to be on your radar. Fan favorites like “Reacher,” “Fallout,” and “Invincible” are still holding strong, but if you’ve already seen (or at least heard all the hype about) those, it might be time to check out something new.

Whether you’re in the mood for a dark supernatural ride with Kevin Bacon, a new action-packed anime, or a trip to a high-fantasy world set to drop its season 3 finale, there are a few new standouts that are totally worth adding to your Prime Video watchlist.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Tuesday, April 15.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Bondsman’

The Bondsman | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We’re starting this list with the current No. 1 on Prime Video, which is “The Bondsman” starring Kevin Bacon. This show is pure, controlled chaos in the best way. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, which is exactly why the humor lands and the action feels fun instead of exhausting.

If you’re getting “Supernatural” vibes, you’re not wrong — there are demons, hellish mayhem, and some seriously brutal fight scenes to keep you hooked.

Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) is a murdered bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil to capture escaped demons. As he confronts these otherworldly threats, Hub also grapples with his own sins, seeking redemption and a second chance at life, love, and his forgotten musical career.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman’

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman” has recently surged into Prime Video’s top 10 after dropping new episodes not too long ago. This anime is based on the novel of the same name and is great for anyone who enjoys fantasy with a grounded tone. Plus, I’ve always found anime easy to binge-watch.

Beryl Gardinant is a 44-year-old swordsman who runs a modest dojo in a rural village. Once aspiring to be a master swordsman, Beryl has settled into a quiet life, until his former student, Allucia — now the Commander of the Royal Order of Knights — appears with an unexpected offer: to become a special instructor for the knights in the capital. ​

Reluctantly stepping into this new role, Beryl reunites with other former students who have become elite knights, powerful wizards, and high-ranking adventurers. Despite his humble demeanor, Beryl's exceptional skills earn him the nickname “the backwater swordmaster.”

Watch it on Prime Video

‘The Wheel of Time’

The Wheel Of Time – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

You don’t need to be a fantasy fan to get pulled into “The Wheel of Time.” With the season 3 finale fast approaching, now’s the perfect time to catch up if you haven’t seen the recent episodes.

​As of now, “The Wheel of Time” has not been officially renewed for a fourth season. This is a departure from previous patterns, where Amazon green-lit seasons 2 and 3 well in advance of their premieres. Despite the lack of renewal news, the show continues to perform strongly, with its consistent presence in Prime Video's top 10 indicating a dedicated fanbase.

“The Wheel of Time” follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a powerful member of a magical order, as she seeks the prophesied Dragon Reborn — a figure destined to save or destroy the world.

Set in a sprawling, mystical land where time is cyclical, five young villagers are swept into a dangerous journey of magic, prophecy, and war. As ancient forces stir, they must confront their destinies in a battle that could reshape existence itself.

Watch it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "The Bondsman" (2025)

2. "Bosch: Legacy" (2022)

3. "The Wheel of Time" (2021)

4. "Reacher" (2022)

5. "House of David" (2025)

6. "Invincible" (2021)

7. "The Chosen" (2017)

8. "From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman" (2025)

9. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

10. "Fallout" (2024)